N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul expected to let COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule expire

1/4

A move to let the vaccine-or-mask rule expire could give a boost to New York businesses that have allowed employees to work remotely as opposed to wearing a mask all the time at the office. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Satisfied with the direction of cases recently, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected Wednesday to announce that she will not extend the state's vaccine-or-mask rule -- which requires businesses to mandate workers be vaccinated, or wear a mask at all times. Hochul ordered the rule in mid-December amid a wild surge in cases driven by the Omicron coronavirus variant. In recent weeks, however, cases have dipped and bed capacity at hospitals has improved. Advertisement

The governor is expected to lift the requirement during an announcement Wednesday.

The move to let the rule expire could also give a boost to New York businesses that have allowed workers to work remotely as opposed to wearing a mask at the office.

RELATED Working Families Party endorses Jumaane Williams for New York governor

"People are operating fine remotely and they just don't want to come back to the office wearing masks," said Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO of Partnership for New York City, according to The New York Times. "The feeling is they might as well be on Zoom.

"Assuming it's safe, employers would be glad to get rid of the mask mandate and hope that it will encourage a broader return to the office."

Advertisement

Some critics have complained that Hochul's rule is confusing and some businesses have ignored it in more conservative areas of New York.

Even if Hochul allows the mandate to expire, New York schools would still be under a mask mandate until at least Feb. 21. On Tuesday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said his mandate for schools will end in March.

The daily average for New York has declined from 368 per 100,000 on Jan. 10 to 41.2 per 100,000 on Feb. 5, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Hochul had extended the mandate twice since it took effect in December.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has said that mask guidance has not changed and they should continue to be worn "in areas of high and substantial transmission."

"That is essentially everywhere in the country in public indoor settings," she said, according to WABC-TV.