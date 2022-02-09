Man sentenced to one year in federal prison over college admission scam

1/2

Former Wynn Resorts executive Gamal Abdelaziz was handed a federal prison sentence of one year plus a day Wednesday, after being convicted of paying bribes to fraudulently secure his daughter's admission to the University of Southern California. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A Nevada man was handed a one-year federal prison sentence Wednesday, for conspiring to get his daughter admitted to the University of Southern California, court documents show. Gamal Abdelaziz, 64, was also given two years of supervised release, 400 hours of community service and a fine of $250,000. Advertisement

Abdelaziz was convicted in October of multiple charges, including one count of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, after a four-week jury trial.

Abdelaziz is one of almost 60 people charged in a larger USC college admissions scandal, including actress Lori Laughlin who received a two-month prison sentence in 2020.

U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton handed down the prison sentence of one year plus a day, after Abdelaziz agreed to pay a co-conspirator $300,000 in 2017 to have his daughter admitted as a recruit to the USC basketball team. His daughter had not played organized basketball in over a year and was not a member of her high school's varsity team, according to court documents.

Abdelaziz's co-conspirator, William Singer has already pleaded guilty in the case and is currently awaiting sentencing.

Singer created a basketball profile for Abdelaziz's daughter, including a fake photo and a list of false awards and athletic honors. A third person used the fake profile to secure admission. Abdelaziz then wired the money to Singer's fake charity, according to the Department of Justice.

