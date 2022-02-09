Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 9, 2022 / 8:23 AM

Mortgage demand slides across U.S. amid higher home prices, interest rates

By Clyde Hughes
Mortgage demand slides across U.S. amid higher home prices, interest rates
The average loan reached a record high -- $446,000 -- leading experts to think that most of the home sales are occurring at the higher end of the market. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- After a stretch of sustained growth, mortgage demand for homes in the United States has declined as interest rates continue to move upward, an industry report said Wednesday.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said in its weekly report that demand slipped 10% last week -- and were 12% lower compared to the same week a year ago.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the average loan reached a record high -- $446,000 -- leading experts to think that most of the home sales are occurring at the higher end of the market, where there's more inventory. Buyers for more modestly priced homes, meanwhile, are finding fewer opportunities.

The MBA report found that the average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages up to about $650,000 inched up from 3.78% to 3.83% last week.

"Rates followed the U.S. 10-year yield and other sovereign bonds as the Federal Reserve and other key global central banks responded to growing inflationary pressures and signaled that they will start to remove accommodative policies," MBA Associate Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting Joel Kan said in a statement.

RELATED Fannie Mae: Just 25% in survey say now is good time to buy a home in U.S.

"Both conventional and FHA purchase applications saw proportional declines, resulting in purchase activity overall dropping 10%."

Advertisement

The group said that the total inventory of U.S. homes has fallen by almost 30% from a year ago, and new listings fell 9% -- marking the second consecutive month of declines.

The decline in demand follows months of strong activity nationwide, despite rising home prices and interest rates.

RELATED Hawaii couple shocked by $18K electric bill for streetlights

"We're forecasting a whirlwind year ahead for buyers," Danielle Hale, Realtor.com chief economist, said according to CNBC.

"And if January housing trends are any indication, 2022 competition is already heating up. Homes sold at a record-fast January pace, suggesting that buyers are more active than usual for this time of year."

Earlier this week, Fannie Mae said that a survey found that just a quarter of respondents said that now is a good time to buy a home, a record low. Almost 70% said that now is a good time to sell.

RELATED U.S. mortgage applications declined by nearly 3% in final week of 2021

Latest Headlines

Defense for D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo asks Maryland court to overturn life sentences
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Defense for D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo asks Maryland court to overturn life sentences
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A Maryland court is deciding whether to overturn multiple life sentences for Lee Boyd Malvo, one of the D.C. snipers who killed 10 people in a series of killings 20 years ago, because he was a juvenile at the time.
Maryland to pay out $2 million to residents who get COVID-19 vaccine booster
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Maryland to pay out $2 million to residents who get COVID-19 vaccine booster
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- If you're vaccinated against COVID-19, have received a booster shot and live in Maryland, you could win up to $1 million as part of a new state effort to inoculate residents.
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul expected to let COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule expire
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul expected to let COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule expire
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected Wednesday to announce that she will not extend the state's vaccine-or-mask rule -- which requires businesses to mandate workers be vaccinated, or wear a mask at all times.
Working Families Party endorses Jumaane Williams for New York governor
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Working Families Party endorses Jumaane Williams for New York governor
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The New York Working Families Party has endorsed Democrat Jumaane Williams for governor in a race against incumbent Kathy Hochul.
U.S., 20 nations condemn press freedom suppression in Hong Kong
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S., 20 nations condemn press freedom suppression in Hong Kong
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The United States along with 20 other countries on Tuesday condemned the governments of Hong Kong and China for their crackdown on press freedom in the former British colony.
U.S. restricts visas to Somali officials over delayed elections
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. restricts visas to Somali officials over delayed elections
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has restricted the issuance of visas to former and current Somali government officials in an effort to put pressure on the nation's leadership to resolve issues that are holding up elections.
17-year-old charged in case that led to police killing of Amir Locke
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
17-year-old charged in case that led to police killing of Amir Locke
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Prosecutors on Tuesday charged 17-year-old Mekhi C. Speed with second-degree murder in a shooting that led to the raid on a Minnesota apartment building in which police shot and killed Amir Locke.
Big Oil climate pledges fall short of global warming reduction goals, experts say
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Big Oil climate pledges fall short of global warming reduction goals, experts say
WASHINGTON, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Climate change experts told a House committee Tuesday that sustainability pledges made by oil companies mask the fact that their continued oil production means climate goals in the Paris Agreement cannot be achieved.
House passes stopgap funding measure, averts shutdown
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
House passes stopgap funding measure, averts shutdown
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The House passed a stopgap funding bill Tuesday to fund the government for another month and avert a government shutdown.
McConnell criticizes RNC for 'singling out' Cheney, Kinzinger with censures
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
McConnell criticizes RNC for 'singling out' Cheney, Kinzinger with censures
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said the RNC should not be "singling out" members of the party following its decision to censure Jan. 6 committee members Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
White House urges millions of families to file taxes to get child tax credit payments
White House urges millions of families to file taxes to get child tax credit payments
Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date
Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date
Scientists link doubling of Texas earthquakes to oil company water injections
Scientists link doubling of Texas earthquakes to oil company water injections
U.S. skateboarder, content creator Josh Neuman, 3 others killed in Iceland plane crash
U.S. skateboarder, content creator Josh Neuman, 3 others killed in Iceland plane crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement