Maryland's COVID-19 positivity rate has significantly declined over the last few weeks, according to state health data. The VaxCash promotion is part of an effort to drive up vaccination rates. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- If you're vaccinated against COVID-19, have received a booster shot and live in Maryland, you could win up to $1 million as part of a new state effort to inoculate residents. Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced VaxCash 2.0 -- the state's second lottery game that aims to increase vaccination rates. Advertisement

According to health data, about 73% of adults in Maryland are fully vaccinated -- but only about half have received a booster.

"The biggest takeaway from the Omicron surge is just how critically important it is to get a booster shot," Hogan said in a statement. "It is clear that getting fully protected with a booster is the single most important thing you can do right now to minimize the impact of COVID-19 and its variants and to help us all finally move on from this pandemic."

Officials said the promotion will begin with a $500,000 drawing next Tuesday. Afterward, there will be 10 weeks of $50,000 drawings and one lucky person will receive $1 million in a grand prize drawing on May 3.

Officials said everyone who has received a booster is automatically entered in the drawings. The state ran a similar promotion last year.

