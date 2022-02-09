Democratic senators propose lifting federal gas tax for rest of 2022 to ease pump prices

1/4

The proposal introduced on Wednesday would also require fuel dealers and producers to reduce their prices to reflect the temporary suspension. According to AAA, the average price for gasoline in the U.S. is $3.47 per gallon. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Two Democratic lawmakers proposed a bill on Wednesday to suspend the federal gasoline tax through the end of this year, to ease the burden on millions of American drivers who are paying more at the pump. Gas prices nationwide have risen in recent months, largely due to more expensive crude oil. Advertisement

Wednesday, Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., introduced the Gas Prices Relief Act -- which proposes suspending the federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon through the end of 2022.

"Arizonans are paying some of the highest prices for gas we have seen in years and it's putting a strain on families who need to fill up the tank to get to work and school," Kelly said in a joint statement.

"This bill will lower gas prices by suspending the federal gas tax through the end of the year to help Arizona families struggling with high costs for everything from gas to groceries."

"People are feeling a real pinch on everyday goods, and we must do more to help address rising costs, particularly the price of gas," Hassan said, adding that the bill would make a "tangible difference" for workers and families.

The bill would amend the 1986 Internal Revenue Code to provide the temporary gas tax holiday. If passed, the gas tax would return on Jan. 1.

The proposal would also require fuel dealers and producers to reduce their prices to reflect the temporary suspension.

The national average for gasoline in the United States is $3.47 per gallon, according to AAA.

