Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 9, 2022 / 11:46 AM

Democratic senators propose lifting federal gas tax for rest of 2022 to ease pump prices

By Doug Cunningham
1/4
Democratic senators propose lifting federal gas tax for rest of 2022 to ease pump prices
The proposal introduced on Wednesday would also require fuel dealers and producers to reduce their prices to reflect the temporary suspension. According to AAA, the average price for gasoline in the U.S. is $3.47 per gallon. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Two Democratic lawmakers proposed a bill on Wednesday to suspend the federal gasoline tax through the end of this year, to ease the burden on millions of American drivers who are paying more at the pump.

Gas prices nationwide have risen in recent months, largely due to more expensive crude oil.

Advertisement

Wednesday, Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., introduced the Gas Prices Relief Act -- which proposes suspending the federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon through the end of 2022.

"Arizonans are paying some of the highest prices for gas we have seen in years and it's putting a strain on families who need to fill up the tank to get to work and school," Kelly said in a joint statement.

The most expensive gasoline in the United States is found in California ($4.68 per gallon), Hawaii ($4.43) and Washington ($3.95), according to AAA. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
RELATED Fueled by oil and gas prices, eurozone sees another record rise of inflation

"This bill will lower gas prices by suspending the federal gas tax through the end of the year to help Arizona families struggling with high costs for everything from gas to groceries."

Advertisement

"People are feeling a real pinch on everyday goods, and we must do more to help address rising costs, particularly the price of gas," Hassan said, adding that the bill would make a "tangible difference" for workers and families.

The bill would amend the 1986 Internal Revenue Code to provide the temporary gas tax holiday. If passed, the gas tax would return on Jan. 1.

RELATED Federal judge revokes 1.7 million acres of oil, gas leases in Gulf of Mexico

The proposal would also require fuel dealers and producers to reduce their prices to reflect the temporary suspension.

The national average for gasoline in the United States is $3.47 per gallon, according to AAA.

RELATED Inflation inequality: Poorest hit hardest by soaring prices on necessities

This week in Washington

Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., speaks about a gun safely bill aimed at protecting children on Tuesday on Capitol Hill. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

RELATED U.S. inflation rose in 2021 at quickest rate since 1982; Biden says there are positive signals

Latest Headlines

Samsung unveils Galaxy S22 smartphones and Tab S8 tablets
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Samsung unveils Galaxy S22 smartphones and Tab S8 tablets
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Samsung launched new smartphones and tablets during its Galaxy Unpacked event Wednesday, unveiling the new Galaxy S22.
Opponents ask N.C. judge to uphold effort to bar Rep. Madison Cawthorn from re-election
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Opponents ask N.C. judge to uphold effort to bar Rep. Madison Cawthorn from re-election
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Elections officials and several North Carolina voters asked a federal judge this week to allow a punitive proposal -- which would bar controversial Rep. Madison Cawthorn from seeking office again -- to move forward.
Nun sentenced to 1 year for embezzling $835K from school
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nun sentenced to 1 year for embezzling $835K from school
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- An 80-year-old California nun was sentenced to one year in federal prison on Monday after entering a guilty plea for stealing more than $835,000 from her Catholic school to support a gambling habit.
Defense for D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo asks Maryland court to overturn life sentences
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Defense for D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo asks Maryland court to overturn life sentences
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A Maryland court is deciding whether to overturn multiple life sentences for Lee Boyd Malvo, one of the D.C. snipers who killed 10 people in a series of killings 20 years ago, because he was a juvenile at the time.
Mortgage demand slides across U.S. amid higher home prices, interest rates
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mortgage demand slides across U.S. amid higher home prices, interest rates
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- After a stretch of sustained growth, mortgage demand for homes in the United States has declined by 10% as interest rates continue to move upward, an industry report said Wednesday.
Maryland to pay out $2 million to residents who get COVID-19 vaccine booster
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Maryland to pay out $2 million to residents who get COVID-19 vaccine booster
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- If you're vaccinated against COVID-19, have received a booster shot and live in Maryland, you could win up to $1 million as part of a new state effort to inoculate residents.
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul expected to let COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule expire
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul expected to let COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule expire
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected Wednesday to announce that she will not extend the state's vaccine-or-mask rule -- which requires businesses to mandate workers be vaccinated, or wear a mask at all times.
Working Families Party endorses Jumaane Williams for New York governor
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Working Families Party endorses Jumaane Williams for New York governor
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The New York Working Families Party has endorsed Democrat Jumaane Williams for governor in a race against incumbent Kathy Hochul.
U.S., 20 nations condemn press freedom suppression in Hong Kong
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S., 20 nations condemn press freedom suppression in Hong Kong
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The United States along with 20 other countries on Tuesday condemned the governments of Hong Kong and China for their crackdown on press freedom in the former British colony.
U.S. restricts visas to Somali officials over delayed elections
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. restricts visas to Somali officials over delayed elections
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has restricted the issuance of visas to former and current Somali government officials in an effort to put pressure on the nation's leadership to resolve issues that are holding up elections.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date
Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul expected to let COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule expire
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul expected to let COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule expire
Maryland to pay out $2 million to residents who get COVID-19 vaccine booster
Maryland to pay out $2 million to residents who get COVID-19 vaccine booster
North Korea says U.S. mainland is 'in the firing range'
North Korea says U.S. mainland is 'in the firing range'
U.S. skateboarder, content creator Josh Neuman, 3 others killed in Iceland plane crash
U.S. skateboarder, content creator Josh Neuman, 3 others killed in Iceland plane crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement