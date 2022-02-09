Democratic senators propose lifting federal gas tax for rest of 2022 to ease pump prices

The proposal introduced on Wednesday would also require fuel dealers and producers to reduce their prices to reflect the temporary suspension. According to AAA, the average price for gasoline in the U.S. is $3.47 per gallon. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
"Arizonans are paying some of the highest prices for gas we have seen in years and it's putting a strain on families who need to fill up the tank to get to work and school," Kelly said in a joint statement.
The most expensive gasoline in the United States is found in California ($4.68 per gallon), Hawaii ($4.43) and Washington ($3.95), according to AAA. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
"This bill will lower gas prices by suspending the federal gas tax through the end of the year to help Arizona families struggling with high costs for everything from gas to groceries."
"People are feeling a real pinch on everyday goods, and we must do more to help address rising costs, particularly the price of gas," Hassan said, adding that the bill would make a "tangible difference" for workers and families.
The bill would amend the 1986 Internal Revenue Code to provide the temporary gas tax holiday. If passed, the gas tax would return on Jan. 1.
