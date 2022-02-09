Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 9, 2022 / 3:17 PM

Human rights advocates seek more congressional oversight of military drone strikes

By Catherine Buchaniec, Medill News Service
1/5
Human rights advocates seek more congressional oversight of military drone strikes
Afghan residents and family members of the victims gather next to a damaged vehicle inside a house, day after a U.S. drone airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 30, File photo by Bashir Darwish/ UPI | License Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Amid recent reports of civilian deaths from military drone strikes, human rights groups urged the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday to increase congressional oversight of the Pentagon's drone program.

The committee examined the legal and moral costs of targeted killings and weighed the benefits of expanding accountability measures.

Advertisement

A New York Times investigation into airstrikes that killed civilians, as well as an independent study from the RAND Corporation, found that the Defense Department was neither organized nor had enough resources to sufficiently assess and respond to incidents in which U.S. forces caused civilian deaths.

Last month, Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the Pentagon to develop plans to reduce civilian casualties in U.S. strikes. He issued the directive several months after the Pentagon admitted that an August drone attack in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, seven of them children.

RELATED Declassified footage shows U.S. drone strike that killed Afghan civilians

"Our country has failed to live up to its civilian protection obligations," said Hina Shamsi, director of the ACLU National Security Project, adding, "We can continue down the costly old path or we can invest in alternatives that actually keep us all safer."

Although some lawmakers appeared receptive to increasing accountability measures within the drone program, the hearing quickly became contentious as committee members balanced the need for counterterrorism activities while also minimizing civilian casualties.

Advertisement

"Greater transparency with drone strike data is a way for the public to gauge the true value of the drone program and understand the care with which these operations are conducted," said Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif. "Hiding this information moves us in the wrong direction."

RELATED Pentagon will not punish U.S. troops over Kabul strike that killed 10 civilians

But witnesses said inconsistencies between the Pentagon's data and information collected by third parties and the media mean transparency isn't enough.

Instead, the human rights groups encouraged lawmakers to look more broadly at Congress' constitutional role on matters of war.

Military power and authority have become too consolidated in the executive branch, according to Stephen Pomper, chief of policy for International Crisis Group and a former staff member of the National Security Council.

RELATED U.S. drone strike kills al-Qaida leader in Syria, CENTCOM says

"The best and probably only way to test the risks, weigh the costs and determine the proper scope of this in any conflict is to encourage" discussion among the various national security-related agencies and offices, Pomper said.

He also said it's time for Congress to increase its checks and balances on the executive branch by amending the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force and the 1973 War Powers Resolution.

While some Democrats on the committee appeared receptive to the prospect, Republicans instead focused on the benefits of drone strikes as part of the military's counterterrorism efforts.

Advertisement

"I can't believe we're talking about neutering the drone program at a time we need it most," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Nathan Sales, a former ambassador-at-large and coordinator for counterterrorism at the State Department, noted that few military platforms are as "precise and discriminating" as drones.

"Other options can involve less precision, potentially resulting in greater risk of collateral damage and death," Sales said.

Latest Headlines

Commanders launch independent probe into allegations against Dan Snyder
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Commanders launch independent probe into allegations against Dan Snyder
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders NFL team announced Wednesday it has hired an independent investigator to probe allegations by a former employee that team owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed her.
Tesla recalls 27,000 vehicles over windshield defroster issue
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tesla recalls 27,000 vehicles over windshield defroster issue
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Tesla recalled 26,681 vehicles over defective windshield defrosters, which increased the risk of crashes, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said Wednesday.
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul lifts state's COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul lifts state's COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Citing "major improvement" in COVID-19 numbers, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday lifted the state's "mask-or-vaccine" requirement for indoor businesses.
Rare heat advisory issued ahead of Super Bowl LVI
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rare heat advisory issued ahead of Super Bowl LVI
A wintertime heat advisory was issued in California for the first time in 16 years ahead of what could be a record high temperature at the time Super Bowl 56 kicks off at 3:30 p.m. local time on Sunday.
National Book Foundation names 3 winners of Science + Literature award
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
National Book Foundation names 3 winners of Science + Literature award
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The National Book Foundation and Alfred P. Sloan Foundation announced the first titles to win the Science + Literature program, created to elevate the diversity of voices and understanding in science and technology.
Washington Commanders CB Deshazor Everett charged in car crash that killed girlfriend
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Washington Commanders CB Deshazor Everett charged in car crash that killed girlfriend
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Washington Commanders defensive back Deshazor Everett has been criminally charged relating to a December auto accident that killed his girlfriend.
Samsung unveils Galaxy S22 smartphones and Tab S8 tablets
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Samsung unveils Galaxy S22 smartphones and Tab S8 tablets
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Samsung launched new smartphones and tablets during its Galaxy Unpacked event Wednesday, unveiling the new Galaxy S22.
Opponents ask N.C. judge to uphold effort to bar Rep. Madison Cawthorn from re-election
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Opponents ask N.C. judge to uphold effort to bar Rep. Madison Cawthorn from re-election
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Elections officials and several North Carolina voters asked a federal judge this week to allow a punitive proposal -- which would bar controversial Rep. Madison Cawthorn from seeking office again -- to move forward.
Democratic senators propose lifting federal gas tax for rest of 2022 to ease pump prices
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Democratic senators propose lifting federal gas tax for rest of 2022 to ease pump prices
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Two Democratic lawmakers proposed a bill on Wednesday to suspend the federal gasoline tax through the end of this year, to ease the burden on millions of American drivers who are paying more at the pump.
Nun sentenced to 1 year for embezzling $835K from school
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Nun sentenced to 1 year for embezzling $835K from school
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- An 80-year-old California nun was sentenced to one year in federal prison on Monday after entering a guilty plea for stealing more than $835,000 from her Catholic school to support a gambling habit.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date
Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul lifts state's COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul lifts state's COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule
North Korea says U.S. mainland is 'in the firing range'
North Korea says U.S. mainland is 'in the firing range'
Maryland to pay out $2 million to residents who get COVID-19 vaccine booster
Maryland to pay out $2 million to residents who get COVID-19 vaccine booster
Man suspected of rape on a flight to London arrested at Heathrow airport
Man suspected of rape on a flight to London arrested at Heathrow airport
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement