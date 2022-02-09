Trending
Bipartisan negotiators agree on 'framework' for omnibus spending bill

By Don Jacobson
House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., pictured at a news conference in July, said work on the omnibus spending bill will proceed quickly now that framework agreement has been reached. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Congressional negotiators announced Wednesday they have reached agreement on the framework for a massive government spending package, one day after the House passed a stopgap funding bill.

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., announced that the bipartisan negotiating team has agreed on "a framework for fiscal year 2022 appropriations" after months of difficult negotiations.

"I am pleased that we have reached agreement on a framework, which will allow our subcommittees to get to work finalizing an omnibus," DeLauro said.

"We will now proceed with great intensity to enact legislation making transformative investments to create good-paying American jobs, grow opportunity for the middle class, support the vulnerable who work hard and protect our national security."

"In any successful negotiation, both sides have to compromise, and this agreement is no different," Leahy added. "But I believe we reached a strong, bipartisan agreement that will allow us to make significant investments in the American people and our communities."

Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, the senior Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, confirmed to The Hill that a breakthrough on a spending framework had been reached.

The two parties will now quickly agree on the amounts to be included in a series of 12 massive spending bills, he predicted, allowing Congress to approve the measures and President Joe Biden to sign them in time to beat the new March 11 government funding deadline.

None of the lawmakers offered details on the framework, including the biggest disagreement between the two parties on military spending levels relative to non-military discretionary spending.

The breakthrough came just a day after the House passed a stopgap funding to fund the government for another month and avert a government shutdown. The chamber voted 272-163 to fund the government through March 11.

House Democratic leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland indicated he was frustrated it's taken so long to pass legislation to fully fund the government through the end of the fiscal year.

"We should have passed all 12 appropriation bills to fund the government for this coming fiscal year that we're now in -- fiscal year '22 -- we should have passed that by Sept. 30," he said in an appearance on The Sunday Show on MSNBC.

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas top Trump aide Peter Navarro
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas top Trump aide Peter Navarro
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Jan.6 committee investigating the Jan.6 riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday issued a subpoena seeking documents and testimony from Peter Navarro, a top aide to former President Donald Trump.
Pelosi softens opposition to stock trading ban for members of Congress
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Pelosi softens opposition to stock trading ban for members of Congress
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Softening her previous opposition, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday Democrats are now working on legislation to ban members of Congress from trading stocks.
Bank of Canada warns protesters blocking border may further hurt supply chain
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bank of Canada warns protesters blocking border may further hurt supply chain
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Bank of Canada said Wednesday, protesters continuing to block a U.S.-Canada border crossing will only add to existing supply chain woes.
Dow gains 305 points; Disney beats revenue, Disney+ expectations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow gains 305 points; Disney beats revenue, Disney+ expectations
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Shares of Disney surged in after-hours trading on Wednesday as the company beat analysts' expectations for revenue and subscribers to its Dinsey+ streaming service in its fiscal first quarter.
FCC nominee Gigi Sohn addresses concerns at second confirmation hearing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FCC nominee Gigi Sohn addresses concerns at second confirmation hearing
WASHINGTON, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- In her second appearance before the Senate Commerce Committee, Gigi Sohn, nominated to be a Federal Communications Commission commissioner, faced repeated Republican questioning Wednesday whether she could be impartial.
2nd militia member pleads guilty in plot to kidnap Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2nd militia member pleads guilty in plot to kidnap Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A right-wing militia member charged in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pleaded guilty Wednesday, becoming the second of six alleged conspirators to reach a plea deal in the case.
Human rights advocates seek more congressional oversight of military drone strikes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Human rights advocates seek more congressional oversight of military drone strikes
WASHINGTON, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Amid recent reports of civilian deaths from military drone strikes, human rights groups urged the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday to increase congressional oversight of the Pentagon's drone program.
Commanders launch independent probe into allegations against Dan Snyder
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Commanders launch independent probe into allegations against Dan Snyder
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders NFL team announced Wednesday it has hired an independent investigator to probe allegations by a former employee that team owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed her.
Tesla recalls 27,000 vehicles over windshield defroster issue
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tesla recalls 27,000 vehicles over windshield defroster issue
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Tesla recalled 26,681 vehicles over defective windshield defrosters, which increased the risk of crashes, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said Wednesday.
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul lifts state's COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul lifts state's COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Citing "major improvement" in COVID-19 numbers, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday lifted the state's "mask-or-vaccine" requirement for indoor businesses.
