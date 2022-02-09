Bank of Canada warns protesters blocking border may further hurt supply chain

The Bank of Canada warned Wednesday, protesters continuing to block the Ambassador Bridge between Michigan and Ontario over COVID-19 restrictions, could further negatively impact existing supply chain shortages. File Photo by Steve Fecht/EPA-EFE

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Bank of Canada said Wednesday that protesters continuing to block a U.S.-Canada border crossing will only add to existing supply chain woes. "If there were to be prolonged blockages at key entry points into Canada that could start to have a measurable impact on economic activity in Canada," Bank of Canada of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference, following a speech. Advertisement

"We've already got a strained global supply chain. We don't need this. Most truckers are trying to get goods in and out of Canada," Macklem said.

American officials concurred, pointing to the possible impact to both the automotive and agricultural industries should the traffic disruption continue.

"I think it's important for everyone in Canada and the United States to understand what the impact of this blockage is -- potential impact on workers, on the supply chain. And that is where we are most focused," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during a briefing Wednesday afternoon.

"We are also monitoring very closely and engaged with auto companies on what the impacts could be of auto parts, which is what -- what would come from Canada and the impact on the United States. We're also looking -- tracking potential disruptions to U.S. agricultural exports from Michigan into Canada," Psaki said.

Protesters calling for an end to COVID-19 restrictions have blocked traffic headed into Canada across the Ambassador Bridge since Monday.

@Modernize75— MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) February 9, 2022

The bridge between Port Huron, Mich. and Ontario, is the busiest international crossing in North America by volume.

Alternate border crossings have seen long wait times for commercial traffic.

Industry groups in Canada have also voiced their concerns over the closure.

"Canada's economy is being threatened as thousands of trucks and millions of dollars in cross-border trade that typically go through these entry points every day is being disrupte," reads a letter signed by more than a dozen different logistics and transportation associations.

"Our borders are essential trade arteries that feed businesses and Canadians with essential goods, food, medicine, and critical industrial components that fuel our economy and support our critical infrastructure," the letter said.