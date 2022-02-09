Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 9, 2022 / 5:49 PM

Bank of Canada warns protesters blocking border may further hurt supply chain

By Simon Druker
Bank of Canada warns protesters blocking border may further hurt supply chain
The Bank of Canada warned Wednesday, protesters continuing to block the Ambassador Bridge between Michigan and Ontario over COVID-19 restrictions, could further negatively impact existing supply chain shortages. File Photo by Steve Fecht/EPA-EFE

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Bank of Canada said Wednesday that protesters continuing to block a U.S.-Canada border crossing will only add to existing supply chain woes.

"If there were to be prolonged blockages at key entry points into Canada that could start to have a measurable impact on economic activity in Canada," Bank of Canada of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference, following a speech.

Advertisement

"We've already got a strained global supply chain. We don't need this. Most truckers are trying to get goods in and out of Canada," Macklem said.

American officials concurred, pointing to the possible impact to both the automotive and agricultural industries should the traffic disruption continue.

RELATED House passes bill to boost supply chain, compete with China

"I think it's important for everyone in Canada and the United States to understand what the impact of this blockage is -- potential impact on workers, on the supply chain. And that is where we are most focused," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during a briefing Wednesday afternoon.

"We are also monitoring very closely and engaged with auto companies on what the impacts could be of auto parts, which is what -- what would come from Canada and the impact on the United States. We're also looking -- tracking potential disruptions to U.S. agricultural exports from Michigan into Canada," Psaki said.

Advertisement

Protesters calling for an end to COVID-19 restrictions have blocked traffic headed into Canada across the Ambassador Bridge since Monday.

The bridge between Port Huron, Mich. and Ontario, is the busiest international crossing in North America by volume.

Alternate border crossings have seen long wait times for commercial traffic.

RELATED Protesters block U.S.-Canada Ambassador Bridge

Industry groups in Canada have also voiced their concerns over the closure.

"Canada's economy is being threatened as thousands of trucks and millions of dollars in cross-border trade that typically go through these entry points every day is being disrupte," reads a letter signed by more than a dozen different logistics and transportation associations.

"Our borders are essential trade arteries that feed businesses and Canadians with essential goods, food, medicine, and critical industrial components that fuel our economy and support our critical infrastructure," the letter said.

Latest Headlines

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas top Trump aide Peter Navarro
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas top Trump aide Peter Navarro
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Jan.6 committee investigating the Jan.6 riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday issued a subpoena seeking documents and testimony from Peter Navarro, a top aide to former President Donald Trump.
Pelosi softens opposition to stock trading ban for members of Congress
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Pelosi softens opposition to stock trading ban for members of Congress
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Softening her previous opposition, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday Democrats are now working on legislation to ban members of Congress from trading stocks.
Dow gains 305 points; Disney beats revenue, Disney+ expectations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow gains 305 points; Disney beats revenue, Disney+ expectations
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Shares of Disney surged in after-hours trading on Wednesday as the company beat analysts' expectations for revenue and subscribers to its Dinsey+ streaming service in its fiscal first quarter.
Bipartisan negotiators agree on 'framework' for omnibus spending bill
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bipartisan negotiators agree on 'framework' for omnibus spending bill
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Congressional negotiators announced Wednesday they have reached agreement on the framework for a massive government spending package, one day after the House passed a stopgap funding bill.
FCC nominee Gigi Sohn addresses concerns at second confirmation hearing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FCC nominee Gigi Sohn addresses concerns at second confirmation hearing
WASHINGTON, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- In her second appearance before the Senate Commerce Committee, Gigi Sohn, nominated to be a Federal Communications Commission commissioner, faced repeated Republican questioning Wednesday whether she could be impartial.
2nd militia member pleads guilty in plot to kidnap Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2nd militia member pleads guilty in plot to kidnap Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A right-wing militia member charged in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pleaded guilty Wednesday, becoming the second of six alleged conspirators to reach a plea deal in the case.
Human rights advocates seek more congressional oversight of military drone strikes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Human rights advocates seek more congressional oversight of military drone strikes
WASHINGTON, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Amid recent reports of civilian deaths from military drone strikes, human rights groups urged the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday to increase congressional oversight of the Pentagon's drone program.
Commanders launch independent probe into allegations against Dan Snyder
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Commanders launch independent probe into allegations against Dan Snyder
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders NFL team announced Wednesday it has hired an independent investigator to probe allegations by a former employee that team owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed her.
Tesla recalls 27,000 vehicles over windshield defroster issue
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tesla recalls 27,000 vehicles over windshield defroster issue
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Tesla recalled 26,681 vehicles over defective windshield defrosters, which increased the risk of crashes, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said Wednesday.
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul lifts state's COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul lifts state's COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Citing "major improvement" in COVID-19 numbers, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday lifted the state's "mask-or-vaccine" requirement for indoor businesses.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul lifts state's COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul lifts state's COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule
Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date
Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date
North Korea says U.S. mainland is 'in the firing range'
North Korea says U.S. mainland is 'in the firing range'
Man suspected of rape on a flight to London arrested at Heathrow airport
Man suspected of rape on a flight to London arrested at Heathrow airport
Maryland to pay out $2 million to residents who get COVID-19 vaccine booster
Maryland to pay out $2 million to residents who get COVID-19 vaccine booster
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement