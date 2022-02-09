Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 9, 2022 / 12:35 PM

Samsung unveils Galaxy S22 smartphones and Tab S8 tablets

By UPI Staff

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Samsung launched new smartphones and tablets during its Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, unveiling the new GalaxyS22.

The Galaxy S22, S22+ and the S22 Ultra are now available for purchase. The new phones cost $800, $1,000 and $1,200 respectively.

The Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra tablets were also unveiled Wednesday, with the latter boasting a 14.6-inch screen.

Samsung's event comes months after Apple launched the iPhone 13.

The phones use artificial intelligence and algorithms to gauge how customers use their phones to optimize Internet connection.

Each phone can come in white, pink, black or green with the S22 Ultra offering burgundy as well.

The S22+ and S22 Ultra can connect to 5G networks, and all three phones can connect to Wi-Fi 6.

The S22 and S22+ models come with three cameras including a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel main lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet has a dual-lens, 12-megapixel front camera with a 120-degree field of view. Its built-in microphone can also pick up sounds from three directions, which can help filter out background noise.

