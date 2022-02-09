Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 9, 2022 / 2:52 AM

Working Families Party endorses Jumaane Williams for New York governor

By Darryl Coote

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The New York Working Families Party has endorsed Democrat Jumaane Williams for governor in a race against incumbent Kathy Hochul.

"We're thrilled to announce our endorsement of Jumaane Williams for governor," the left-leaning political party said Tuesday in a statement. "Jumaane has been a champion for working New Yorkers since day one. We can count on him to fight for affordable housing, healthcare for all and excellent schools."

Advertisement

Williams, a progressive candidate and New York City's public advocate, announced in mid-November that he was putting his name on the gubernatorial ballot that includes Hochul and Rep. Thomas Suozzi.

In his own statement published to Twitter on Tuesday, Williams said NYWFP has been by his side throughout his career of "taking on the powerful to create change."

RELATED House passes stopgap funding measure, averts shutdown

"We've fought & won many battles before, & I'm honored to have their support as we work to bring transformational change to NY," he said.

Williams adds the endorsement to a slew of others including several New York City councilmembers, Central Brooklyn Independent Democrats, Coalition for a District Alternative and Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator and candidate for Congress.

Advertisement

The New York gubernatorial race is being held in the wake of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation from the position in August over allegations of sexual harassment.

RELATED NJ Gov. announces an end to school mask mandate by March 7

As lieutenant governor, Hochul became governor until the end of the term.

Williams has faced Hochul before on the campaign trail, losing to her in the race for the lieutenant governor job by a margin of 53.3% to 46.7%.

Last month, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union endorsed Hochul for governor, as did several firefighters unions.

RELATED Thousands gather in Minneapolis to protest fatal police shooting

The incumbent has raised a war chest of $21.6 million for the race, according to campaign paperwork filed last month and seen by The New York Times.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that she would enter the race in October but ended her bid less than three months later, saying that she would instead seek re-election.

Latest Headlines

U.S., 20 nations condemn press freedom suppression in Hong Kong
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S., 20 nations condemn press freedom suppression in Hong Kong
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The United States along with 20 other countries on Tuesday condemned the governments of Hong Kong and China for their crackdown on press freedom in the former British colony.
U.S. restricts visas to Somali officials over delayed elections
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. restricts visas to Somali officials over delayed elections
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has restricted the issuance of visas to former and current Somali government officials in an effort to put pressure on the nation's leadership to resolve issues that are holding up elections.
17-year-old charged in case that led to police killing of Amir Locke
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
17-year-old charged in case that led to police killing of Amir Locke
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Prosecutors on Tuesday charged 17-year-old Mekhi C. Speed with second-degree murder in a shooting that led to the raid on a Minnesota apartment building in which police shot and killed Amir Locke.
Big Oil climate pledges fall short of global warming reduction goals, experts say
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Big Oil climate pledges fall short of global warming reduction goals, experts say
WASHINGTON, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Climate change experts told a House committee Tuesday that sustainability pledges made by oil companies mask the fact that their continued oil production means climate goals in the Paris Agreement cannot be achieved.
House passes stopgap funding measure, averts shutdown
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
House passes stopgap funding measure, averts shutdown
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The House passed a stopgap funding bill Tuesday to fund the government for another month and avert a government shutdown.
McConnell criticizes RNC for 'singling out' Cheney, Kinzinger with censures
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
McConnell criticizes RNC for 'singling out' Cheney, Kinzinger with censures
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said the RNC should not be "singling out" members of the party following its decision to censure Jan. 6 committee members Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.
Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a woman on death row in Texas asked to have her upcoming execution date withdrawn or modified, saying her 2-year-old daughter's death in 2007 was accidental and she was coerced into falsely confessing.
University of California settles sexual abuse lawsuit over former gynecologist
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
University of California settles sexual abuse lawsuit over former gynecologist
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The University of California settled a lawsuit Tuesday with more than 200 people who claim they were sexually abused by a former gynecologist with the school, according to lawyers for the school.
Vermont House advances constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Vermont House advances constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Vermont House on Tuesday voted 107-41 to advance a constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion, contraception and other reproductive care.
President Joe Biden calls new electric vehicle charger factory a sign of resurgent economy
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
President Joe Biden calls new electric vehicle charger factory a sign of resurgent economy
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Tuesday pointed to a soon-to-be-built factory that will produce thousands of electric vehicle chargers as a sign of the country's resurgent economy in the wake of COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
White House urges millions of families to file taxes to get child tax credit payments
White House urges millions of families to file taxes to get child tax credit payments
Massive igloo cafe in northern India will soon set Guinness world record
Massive igloo cafe in northern India will soon set Guinness world record
Scientists link doubling of Texas earthquakes to oil company water injections
Scientists link doubling of Texas earthquakes to oil company water injections
U.S. skateboarder, content creator Josh Neuman, 3 others killed in Iceland plane crash
U.S. skateboarder, content creator Josh Neuman, 3 others killed in Iceland plane crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement