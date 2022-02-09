Jan. 6 committee subpoenas top Trump aide Peter Navarro

The Jan.6 committee investigating the Jan.6 riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday issued a subpoena seeking documents and testimony from Peter Navarro, a top aide to former President Donald Trump. File Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Peter Navarro, a top aide to former President Donald Trump, was subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said the committee is seeking records and testimony from Navarro, who said he was involved in efforts to delay Congress's certification of the 2020 election, according to reporting, interviews and Navarro's own book. Advertisement

"Mr. Navarro appears to have information directly relevant to the Select Committee's investigation into the causes of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He hasn't been shy about his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and has even discussed the former president's support for those plans," Thompson said Wednesday in a statement.

"More than 500 witnesses have provided information in our investigation and we expect Mr. Navarro to do so as well," Thompson said.

The committee cited a three-part report dubbed the "Navarro Report" that Navarro released on his website in which he repeated discredited claims of election fraud.

In his book, Navarro described a plan called the "Green Bay Sweep" seeking to delay the certification of the 2020 election results, saying in an interview that Trump and "more than 100" members of Congress were "on board with the strategy," the committee added.

Advertisement

Navarro reportedly worked with Steve Bannon, who was also subpoenaed by the committee, to carry out the plan.

Bannon in November pleaded not guilty to two charges of contempt of Congress for defying to comply with the committee's subpoena.

Thompson's letter to Navarro called on him to produce documents by Feb. 23 and appear for a deposition on March 2.

President Joe Biden, members of Congress mark anniversary of Capitol attack