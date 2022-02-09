Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 9, 2022 / 6:21 PM

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas top Trump aide Peter Navarro

By Daniel Uria
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas top Trump aide Peter Navarro
The Jan.6 committee investigating the Jan.6 riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday issued a subpoena seeking documents and testimony from Peter Navarro, a top aide to former President Donald Trump. File Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Peter Navarro, a top aide to former President Donald Trump, was subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said the committee is seeking records and testimony from Navarro, who said he was involved in efforts to delay Congress's certification of the 2020 election, according to reporting, interviews and Navarro's own book.

Advertisement

"Mr. Navarro appears to have information directly relevant to the Select Committee's investigation into the causes of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He hasn't been shy about his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and has even discussed the former president's support for those plans," Thompson said Wednesday in a statement.

"More than 500 witnesses have provided information in our investigation and we expect Mr. Navarro to do so as well," Thompson said.

RELATED Opponents ask N.C. judge to uphold effort to bar Rep. Madison Cawthorn from re-election

The committee cited a three-part report dubbed the "Navarro Report" that Navarro released on his website in which he repeated discredited claims of election fraud.

In his book, Navarro described a plan called the "Green Bay Sweep" seeking to delay the certification of the 2020 election results, saying in an interview that Trump and "more than 100" members of Congress were "on board with the strategy," the committee added.

Advertisement

Navarro reportedly worked with Steve Bannon, who was also subpoenaed by the committee, to carry out the plan.

RELATED McConnell criticizes RNC for 'singling out' Cheney, Kinzinger with censures

Bannon in November pleaded not guilty to two charges of contempt of Congress for defying to comply with the committee's subpoena.

Thompson's letter to Navarro called on him to produce documents by Feb. 23 and appear for a deposition on March 2.

President Joe Biden, members of Congress mark anniversary of Capitol attack

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.,, speaks at a candlelight vigil on the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riots in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

RELATED National Archives retrieved Trump White House documents from Mar-a-Lago

Latest Headlines

Pelosi softens opposition to stock trading ban for members of Congress
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Pelosi softens opposition to stock trading ban for members of Congress
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Softening her previous opposition, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday Democrats are now working on legislation to ban members of Congress from trading stocks.
Bank of Canada warns protesters blocking border may further hurt supply chain
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bank of Canada warns protesters blocking border may further hurt supply chain
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Bank of Canada said Wednesday, protesters continuing to block a U.S.-Canada border crossing will only add to existing supply chain woes.
Dow gains 305 points; Disney beats revenue, Disney+ expectations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow gains 305 points; Disney beats revenue, Disney+ expectations
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Shares of Disney surged in after-hours trading on Wednesday as the company beat analysts' expectations for revenue and subscribers to its Dinsey+ streaming service in its fiscal first quarter.
Bipartisan negotiators agree on 'framework' for omnibus spending bill
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bipartisan negotiators agree on 'framework' for omnibus spending bill
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Congressional negotiators announced Wednesday they have reached agreement on the framework for a massive government spending package, one day after the House passed a stopgap funding bill.
FCC nominee Gigi Sohn addresses concerns at second confirmation hearing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FCC nominee Gigi Sohn addresses concerns at second confirmation hearing
WASHINGTON, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- In her second appearance before the Senate Commerce Committee, Gigi Sohn, nominated to be a Federal Communications Commission commissioner, faced repeated Republican questioning Wednesday whether she could be impartial.
2nd militia member pleads guilty in plot to kidnap Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2nd militia member pleads guilty in plot to kidnap Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A right-wing militia member charged in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pleaded guilty Wednesday, becoming the second of six alleged conspirators to reach a plea deal in the case.
Human rights advocates seek more congressional oversight of military drone strikes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Human rights advocates seek more congressional oversight of military drone strikes
WASHINGTON, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Amid recent reports of civilian deaths from military drone strikes, human rights groups urged the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday to increase congressional oversight of the Pentagon's drone program.
Commanders launch independent probe into allegations against Dan Snyder
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Commanders launch independent probe into allegations against Dan Snyder
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders NFL team announced Wednesday it has hired an independent investigator to probe allegations by a former employee that team owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed her.
Tesla recalls 27,000 vehicles over windshield defroster issue
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tesla recalls 27,000 vehicles over windshield defroster issue
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Tesla recalled 26,681 vehicles over defective windshield defrosters, which increased the risk of crashes, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said Wednesday.
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul lifts state's COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul lifts state's COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Citing "major improvement" in COVID-19 numbers, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday lifted the state's "mask-or-vaccine" requirement for indoor businesses.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul lifts state's COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule
N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul lifts state's COVID-19 vaccine-or-mask rule
Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date
Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date
North Korea says U.S. mainland is 'in the firing range'
North Korea says U.S. mainland is 'in the firing range'
Man suspected of rape on a flight to London arrested at Heathrow airport
Man suspected of rape on a flight to London arrested at Heathrow airport
Maryland to pay out $2 million to residents who get COVID-19 vaccine booster
Maryland to pay out $2 million to residents who get COVID-19 vaccine booster
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement