U.S. News
Feb. 9, 2022 / 7:58 PM

ID.me to end facial recognition requirement for government agencies

By Daniel Uria
ID.me to end facial recognition requirement for government agencies
ID.me announced that it will no longer require facial recognition for federal agencies that use its identity verification services. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Identity verification company ID.me said it will no longer require facial recognition for its services amid accuracy and privacy concerns.

The private contractor, which provides identity verification services to 30 states and 10 federal agencies, said in a statement late Tuesday that it will allow users to verify their identity in a video call with a human agent, rather than sending a "video selfie" to scan their face and search for identity theft or fraud.

"We have listened to the feedback about facial recognition and are making this important change, adding an option for users to verify directly with a human agent to ensure consumers have even more choice and control over their personal data," ID.me CEO Blake Hall said.

Previously the company would require that users provide a selfie that would be matched with a photo document such as a driver's license and would allow users to confirm their identity through video chat if that step failed.

Hall added that the company will also allow all users to delete their selfie video or photo beginning on March 1.

The announcement came after the Internal Revenue Service said it would "transition away" from facial recognition through ID.me as a requirement for taxpayers to access online accounts after the Treasury Department signed an $86 million two-year contract with the company last summer.

ID.me told The Washington Post that its technology has been used by 73 million people, with more than 145,000 new people joining each day.

Company officials also told Post that only 10% of applicants had needed the video call option and that the company employed 966 agents to handle video chat verification nationwide. He did not, however, specify whether it would expand its workforce in response to the change.

ID.me on Tuesday said its selfie check "continues to be a critical tool in the fight against organized crime" but civil rights advocates have noted facial recognition is less accurate for people with darker skin tones.

Facial recognition technology has also faced bipartisan opposition from lawmakers in Congress.

On Tuesday, six Republican senators announced they were introducing a bill to ban the IRS from requiring taxpayers to submit facial scans or other biometric data.

A group of four Democrats on Wednesday also sent a letter to the departments of Defense, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Interior and Justice calling on them to stop using facial recognition systems provided by companies such as Clearview AI.

"This technology utilizes a high level of surveillance that is often inconsistent with Americans' right to privacy," they wrote.

Man sentenced to one year in federal prison over college admission scam
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Man sentenced to one year in federal prison over college admission scam
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A Nevada man was handed a one-year federal prison sentence Wednesday, for conspiring to get his daughter admitted to the University of Southern Carolina, court documents show.
S.F. Bay Area counties follow state move, will drop indoor mask rules
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
S.F. Bay Area counties follow state move, will drop indoor mask rules
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Eight of the San Francisco Bay Area's nine counties announced Wednesday they will follow a California state government decision dropping universal indoor mask mandates beginning next week.
North Carolina cold case triple murder solved after 50 years
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
North Carolina cold case triple murder solved after 50 years
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A triple-murder in North Carolina 50 years ago, has finally been solved, the Watauga County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.
Senators weigh risks of addressing Afghan humanitarian crisis
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Senators weigh risks of addressing Afghan humanitarian crisis
WASHINGTON, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Giving financial aid to stem the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan risks the "moral hazard" of the money helping the Taliban, the chairman of a Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee said Wednesday.
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas top Trump aide Peter Navarro
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas top Trump aide Peter Navarro
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Jan.6 committee investigating the Jan.6 riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday issued a subpoena seeking documents and testimony from Peter Navarro, a top aide to former President Donald Trump.
Pelosi softens opposition to stock trading ban for members of Congress
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pelosi softens opposition to stock trading ban for members of Congress
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Softening her previous opposition, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday Democrats are now working on legislation to ban members of Congress from trading stocks.
Bank of Canada warns protesters blocking border may further hurt supply chain
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bank of Canada warns protesters blocking border may further hurt supply chain
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Bank of Canada said Wednesday, protesters continuing to block a U.S.-Canada border crossing will only add to existing supply chain woes.
Dow gains 305 points; Disney beats revenue, Disney+ expectations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow gains 305 points; Disney beats revenue, Disney+ expectations
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Shares of Disney surged in after-hours trading on Wednesday as the company beat analysts' expectations for revenue and subscribers to its Dinsey+ streaming service in its fiscal first quarter.
Bipartisan negotiators agree on 'framework' for omnibus spending bill
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bipartisan negotiators agree on 'framework' for omnibus spending bill
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Congressional negotiators announced Wednesday they have reached agreement on the framework for a massive government spending package, one day after the House passed a stopgap funding bill.
FCC nominee Gigi Sohn addresses concerns at second confirmation hearing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FCC nominee Gigi Sohn addresses concerns at second confirmation hearing
WASHINGTON, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- In her second appearance before the Senate Commerce Committee, Gigi Sohn, nominated to be a Federal Communications Commission commissioner, faced repeated Republican questioning Wednesday whether she could be impartial.
