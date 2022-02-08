White House urges millions of families to file taxes to get child tax credit payments

The White House also said that there will be events in all 50 states throughout tax season to encourage families to file their returns, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites to help filers and free tax preparation online. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
"February 8th is a day of action to ensure all eligible Americans sign up for these American Rescue Plan tax cuts," the White House said in a statement Tuesday.
"While the families of 61 million children received advance monthly payments between July and December 2021, families need to file a tax return to receive the second half."
President Joe Biden signs the $2 trillion American Rescue Plan on in the Oval Office of the White House on March, 11, 2021. Part of the bill was an expanded child tax credit, which began paying out more to millions of American families last year. File Photo by Doug Mills/UPI
Congress expanded the child tax credit from $2,000 per child to $3,600 for children under six and $3,000 for children 6-17 as part of the $2 trillion American Rescue Plan, a massive COVID-19 aid bill signed by Biden a year ago. It also boosted the earned income tax credit for some 17 million workers without dependents.
The White House added that eligible families who did not receive the first round of payments last year can still get them by filing a return.
Lawmakers who are taking part in Tuesday's day of action include Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Cory Booker, D-N.J.; and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; and Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and Suzan DelBene, D-Wash.
The White House also said that there will be events in all 50 states throughout tax season to encourage families to file their returns, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites to help filers and free tax preparation online.