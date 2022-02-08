White House urges millions of families to file taxes to get child tax credit payments

1/4

The White House also said that there will be events in all 50 states throughout tax season to encourage families to file their returns, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites to help filers and free tax preparation online. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The White House will host an event Tuesday and is beginning an outreach campaign to millions of American families to encourage them to file their taxes as soon as possible so they can get the second half of their child tax credit payments. Vice President Kamala Harris, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and White House senior adviser Gene Sperling will lead the effort, which will include various events and programs around the country to encourage eligible families to file their tax returns -- even those who ordinarily would not file taxes because their income is too low. Advertisement

"February 8th is a day of action to ensure all eligible Americans sign up for these American Rescue Plan tax cuts," the White House said in a statement Tuesday.

"While the families of 61 million children received advance monthly payments between July and December 2021, families need to file a tax return to receive the second half."

Advertisement

Congress expanded the child tax credit from $2,000 per child to $3,600 for children under six and $3,000 for children 6-17 as part of the $2 trillion American Rescue Plan, a massive COVID-19 aid bill signed by Biden a year ago. It also boosted the earned income tax credit for some 17 million workers without dependents.

The White House added that eligible families who did not receive the first round of payments last year can still get them by filing a return.

Officials said that the White House is relaunching a "new and improved" ChildTaxCredit.gov website -- which has "features to help taxpayers file their taxes and access the remainder of the expanded child tax credit, the full amount of the child tax credit, and/or the earned income tax credit."

RELATED Texas push to remove LGBTQ books spotlights partisanship on school boards

Lawmakers who are taking part in Tuesday's day of action include Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Cory Booker, D-N.J.; and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; and Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and Suzan DelBene, D-Wash.

The White House also said that there will be events in all 50 states throughout tax season to encourage families to file their returns, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites to help filers and free tax preparation online.

Advertisement