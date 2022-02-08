Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 8, 2022 / 7:36 AM

White House urges millions of families to file taxes to get child tax credit payments

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
White House urges millions of families to file taxes to get child tax credit payments
The White House also said that there will be events in all 50 states throughout tax season to encourage families to file their returns, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites to help filers and free tax preparation online. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The White House will host an event Tuesday and is beginning an outreach campaign to millions of American families to encourage them to file their taxes as soon as possible so they can get the second half of their child tax credit payments.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and White House senior adviser Gene Sperling will lead the effort, which will include various events and programs around the country to encourage eligible families to file their tax returns -- even those who ordinarily would not file taxes because their income is too low.

Advertisement

"February 8th is a day of action to ensure all eligible Americans sign up for these American Rescue Plan tax cuts," the White House said in a statement Tuesday.

"While the families of 61 million children received advance monthly payments between July and December 2021, families need to file a tax return to receive the second half."

President Joe Biden signs the $2 trillion American Rescue Plan on in the Oval Office of the White House on March, 11, 2021. Part of the bill was an expanded child tax credit, which began paying out more to millions of American families last year. File Photo by Doug Mills/UPI
Advertisement
RELATED IRS to 'transition away' from facial recognition for access to online system

Congress expanded the child tax credit from $2,000 per child to $3,600 for children under six and $3,000 for children 6-17 as part of the $2 trillion American Rescue Plan, a massive COVID-19 aid bill signed by Biden a year ago. It also boosted the earned income tax credit for some 17 million workers without dependents.

The White House added that eligible families who did not receive the first round of payments last year can still get them by filing a return.

Officials said that the White House is relaunching a "new and improved" ChildTaxCredit.gov website -- which has "features to help taxpayers file their taxes and access the remainder of the expanded child tax credit, the full amount of the child tax credit, and/or the earned income tax credit."

RELATED Texas push to remove LGBTQ books spotlights partisanship on school boards

Lawmakers who are taking part in Tuesday's day of action include Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Cory Booker, D-N.J.; and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; and Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; and Suzan DelBene, D-Wash.

The White House also said that there will be events in all 50 states throughout tax season to encourage families to file their returns, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites to help filers and free tax preparation online.

Advertisement

RELATED Tax 'haven' UAE to impose corporate taxes for the first time in its history

Latest Headlines

Top Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigns after 'credible evidence' of bullying staff
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Top Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigns after 'credible evidence' of bullying staff
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's top science adviser, Eric Lander, resigned Monday after an investigation found "credible evidence" he bullied and demeaned subordinates.
U.S. declassifies ex-Honduran president's inclusion on entry ban list
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. declassifies ex-Honduran president's inclusion on entry ban list
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Biden administration last year quietly added former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez to a list barring entry to the United States of dozens of Central American officials accused of corruption.
National Archives retrieved Trump White House documents from Mar-a-Lago
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
National Archives retrieved Trump White House documents from Mar-a-Lago
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The National Archives and Records Administration had to retrieve 15 boxes of documents from former President Donald Trump's White House from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
Tech billionaire Peter Thiel resigns from board of Facebook parent
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Tech billionaire Peter Thiel resigns from board of Facebook parent
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Billionaire technology investor and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel will step down from the board of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, after his current term expires, the company announced Monday.
Supreme Court votes to allow Alabama voting maps to remain in place
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Supreme Court votes to allow Alabama voting maps to remain in place
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday voted 5-4 to overturn a district court's ruling ordering Alabama to redraw election maps found to violate the Voting Rights Act, allowing them to remain in place.
California to drop statewide indoor mask mandate next week
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
California to drop statewide indoor mask mandate next week
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- California health officials announced Monday the state's current COVID-19 rules mandating near-universal indoor face coverings will not be renewed after they expire next week.
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Washington grocery store
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Washington grocery store
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Police said a suspect remains armed and dangerous after one person was killed and another remains in critical condition after a shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Washington on Monday.
IRS to 'transition away' from facial recognition for access to online system
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
IRS to 'transition away' from facial recognition for access to online system
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The IRS on Monday said it will "transition away" from requiring taxpayers to verify their identities through facial recognition software to access their online accounts.
Jill Biden 'disappointed' free community college cut from Build Back Better plan
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Jill Biden 'disappointed' free community college cut from Build Back Better plan
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden on Monday acknowledged that her initiative to include free community college education has been removed from the Build Back Better plan pushed by her husband.
National history museum to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
National history museum to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will posthumously receive the National Museum of American History's highest honor, museum officials announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden says no Nord Stream 2 pipeline project if Russia invades Ukraine
Biden says no Nord Stream 2 pipeline project if Russia invades Ukraine
Ottawa declares emergency over 'Freedom Convoy' protests against COVID-19 mandates
Ottawa declares emergency over 'Freedom Convoy' protests against COVID-19 mandates
DHS warns of terrorism threat after HBCU bomb threats, hostage incident
DHS warns of terrorism threat after HBCU bomb threats, hostage incident
National Archives retrieved Trump White House documents from Mar-a-Lago
National Archives retrieved Trump White House documents from Mar-a-Lago
Tensions rise in Haiti amid fears that outside groups could make play for power
Tensions rise in Haiti amid fears that outside groups could make play for power
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement