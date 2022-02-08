Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 8, 2022 / 2:53 PM

Virginia rejects proposals for voting rights, gay marriage

By Simon Druker
A Virginia House of Delegates subcommittee voted along party lines Tuesday not to let voters decide whether to remove language prohibiting same-sex marriage from the state’s constitution or giving voting rights to felons who have completed their sentences.  File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Virginia lawmakers decided Tuesday against letting voters decide whether to remove language barring same-sex marriage from the state's constitution or giving voting rights to felons who have completed their sentences.

A House of Delegates subcommittee voted 5-4 against the constitutional amendment, which would have given the right to vote to convicted felons who have completed their sentences.

The panel also voted 6-4 to reject a proposed amendment that would remove language baring same-sex marriage from the state constitution.

The measure proposed removing language in the constitution referring to marriage as only a union between a man and woman, instead calling it a fundamental right for all.

Had they passed, the measures would have gone to voter referendums in the fall.

The votes fell along partisan lines in the Republican-controlled subcommittee.

Both measures passed through the state's General Assembly last year under a Democrat-controlled legislature. They needed to pass a second time in order to get to the voter referendum stage. Republicans now hold a slim margin in the House.

Spokespeople from more than 12 advocacy groups spoke in favor of the voting measure. No one spoke in opposition.

There was also little debate in the subcommittee.

The state's former Democratic governor called the outcome "shameful."

"Virginians who have paid their debt to society deserve to have their voices heard at the ballot box. We won't stop fighting until we fully reverse this Jim Crow era law and make restoration of voting rights automatic," tweeted former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Latest Headlines

Bone-chilling cold makes it feel like 88 below zero in remote Alaskan town
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Bone-chilling cold makes it feel like 88 below zero in remote Alaskan town
As temperatures rise across the West Coast, potentially breaking records across California, it's a different story farther north in Alaska.
Justice Dept. says NYC couple arrested, accused of stealing $4.5 billion in bitcoin
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Justice Dept. says NYC couple arrested, accused of stealing $4.5 billion in bitcoin
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities have arrested a Manhattan couple accused of stealing $4.5 billion in bitcoin by hacking a virtual currency exchange, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.
Louis DeJoy says USPS wants to order 5,000 electric postal vehicles
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Louis DeJoy says USPS wants to order 5,000 electric postal vehicles
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said this week the U.S. Postal Service is proposing a purchase of 5,000 electric vehicles as it starts to update its aging fleet with more environmentally friendly options.
Man accused of setting hospital employee on fire found dead
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man accused of setting hospital employee on fire found dead
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- After going on the run from police, a man accused of setting a hospital employee on fire in New Jersey on Monday was found dead on Tuesday.
Neil Young tells Spotify workers to leave company
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Neil Young tells Spotify workers to leave company
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Singer Neil Young continued his attack against Spotify Tuesday, telling its worker that should leave their jobs at the streaming company before it "eats up your soul."
Peloton stock climbs as CEO steps down, company cuts 2,800 jobs amid slowdown
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Peloton stock climbs as CEO steps down, company cuts 2,800 jobs amid slowdown
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Peloton CEO John Foley is stepping down from the role while the company expects to cut 2,800 global positions, it announced Tuesday.
Lt. Gen. Kurilla says Iran a top concern for CENTCOM at Senate confirmation hearing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Lt. Gen. Kurilla says Iran a top concern for CENTCOM at Senate confirmation hearing
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- More than a month after he was nominated by President Joe Biden to be the commander of U.S. Central Command, Lt. Gen. Michael Kurilla appeared in the Senate on Tuesday for a confirmation hearing.
American Express offers checking accounts, debit cards for first time
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
American Express offers checking accounts, debit cards for first time
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- For the first time in its history, American Express is offering U.S. cardholders a digital checking account and debit card, the company said Tuesday.
Pfizer expects to sell $54 billion worth of COVID-19 shots, treatment pills in 2022
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Pfizer expects to sell $54 billion worth of COVID-19 shots, treatment pills in 2022
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Pharma company Pfizer said on Tuesday that it expects to generate more than $50 billion in revenues this year from its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral treatment pill.
Scientists link doubling of Texas earthquakes to oil company water injections
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Scientists link doubling of Texas earthquakes to oil company water injections
MIDLAND, Texas, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- More than 200 earthquakes of 3 magnitude and greater shook Texans in 2021, more than double the 98 recorded in 2020. The seismic activity is largely concentrated in West Texas' Permian Basin.
