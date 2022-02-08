Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 8, 2022 / 6:07 PM

University of California settles sexual abuse lawsuit over former gynecologist

By Simon Druker
The University of California Tuesday, settled a lawsuit for $246 million with 203 women who accused Dr. James Heaps, a former gynecologist with the school, of sexual assault during a 35-year-period. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The University of California settled a lawsuit Tuesday with more than 200 people who claim they were sexually abused by a former gynecologist with the school, according to lawyers for the school.

The lawsuit settles complaints against former patients of Dr. James Heaps made between 1983 and 2018.

The agreement was reached with the help of a mediator. Under terms of the agreement, the public university will pay 203 victims a total of $246.3 million.

This is in addition to the $73 million settlement reached with seven other victims considered to be the primary complainants, in November 2020. Neither Heaps or the school admitted to wrongdoing in that settlement.

Heaps worked for UCLA for 35 years and served as director of the UCLA Medical Center Faculty for 29 of those years.

The 65-year-old Heaps was indicted in 2021 on 21 counts of sexual abuse related to seven victims. He is currently awaiting trial after pleading not guilty.

"This historic settlement allows these brave women to achieve their litigation goals of accountability and compensation, paving the path for their continued healing," said one of the lead plaintiff's lawyers, John Manly.

"What this says is when two of the largest hospitals in our county both have long-term sexual predators practicing medicine, there is a problem in the systems. What my clients hope is UCLA and the entire UC system dramatically change their policies to address the issues here."

Heaps was not involved in the settlements, and his criminal lawyers say he maintains his innocence.

"He adamantly maintains his innocence, and we are currently litigating the case in the court of appeal," Leonard Levine told the LA Times.

The settlement does not cover more than 300 patients who are continuing to sue. Overall, more than 5,500 women have filed complaints against Heaps.

