Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 8, 2022 / 8:00 PM

House passes stopgap funding measure, averts shutdown

By Danielle Haynes
1/4
House passes stopgap funding measure, averts shutdown
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill, which must now undergo a vote before heading to President Joe Biden's desk. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The House passed a stopgap funding bill Tuesday to fund the government for another month and avert a government shutdown.

The chamber voted 272-163 to fund the government through March 11.

Advertisement

Current government funding is expected to run out Feb. 18. The Senate must pass the same legislation and send it to President Joe Biden's desk to avoid a government shutdown next week.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said he plans to bring the bill before the upper chamber for a vote.

RELATED McConnell criticizes RNC for 'singling out' Cheney, Kinzinger with censures

"While negotiations on a full-year funding agreement continue, we will, in the meantime, avoid a pointless and costly government shutdown," he said, according to CNN.

The continuing resolution is expected to give Congress another month to work on a larger deal to fund the government through the end of the fiscal year in the fall.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., chairwoman of the House Committee on Appropriations, introduced the stopgap bill Monday.

RELATED Jill Biden 'disappointed' free community college cut from Build Back Better plan

"Our country needs a government funding agreement to create good-paying jobs, grow opportunity for the middle class and protect our national security. We are close to reaching a framework government funding agreement, but we will need additional time to complete the legislation in full," she said in a statement accompanying the bill's introduction.

Advertisement

"This continuing resolution -- the product of bipartisan, bicameral negotiation -- extends funding through March 11 to keep government up and running while Congress completes our important work."

House Democratic leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland indicated he was frustrated it's taken so long to pass legislation to fully fund the government through the end of the fiscal year.

RELATED Ex-team employees, Congress pressure NFL to release Washington harassment report

"We should have passed all 12 appropriation bills to fund the government for this coming fiscal year that we're now in -- fiscal year '22 -- we should have passed that by Sept. 30," he said in an appearance on The Sunday Show on MSNBC.

Latest Headlines

17-year-old charged in case that led to police killing of Amir Locke
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
17-year-old charged in case that led to police killing of Amir Locke
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Prosecutors on Tuesday charged 17-year-old Mekhi C. Speed with second-degree murder in a shooting that led to the raid on a Minnesota apartment building in which police shot and killed Amir Locke.
Big Oil climate pledges fall short of global warming reduction goals, experts say
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Big Oil climate pledges fall short of global warming reduction goals, experts say
WASHINGTON, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Climate change experts told a House committee Tuesday that sustainability pledges made by oil companies mask the fact that their continued oil production means climate goals in the Paris Agreement cannot be achieved.
McConnell criticizes RNC for 'singling out' Cheney, Kinzinger with censures
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
McConnell criticizes RNC for 'singling out' Cheney, Kinzinger with censures
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said the RNC should not be "singling out" members of the party following its decision to censure Jan. 6 committee members Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.
Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a woman on death row in Texas asked to have her upcoming execution date withdrawn or modified, saying her 2-year-old daughter's death in 2007 was accidental and she was coerced into falsely confessing.
University of California settles sexual abuse lawsuit over former gynecologist
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
University of California settles sexual abuse lawsuit over former gynecologist
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The University of California settled a lawsuit Tuesday with more than 200 people who claim they were sexually abused by a former gynecologist with the school, according to lawyers for the school.
Vermont House advances constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Vermont House advances constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Vermont House on Tuesday voted 107-41 to advance a constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion, contraception and other reproductive care.
President Joe Biden calls new electric vehicle charger factory a sign of resurgent economy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
President Joe Biden calls new electric vehicle charger factory a sign of resurgent economy
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Tuesday pointed to a soon-to-be-built factory that will produce thousands of electric vehicle chargers as a sign of the country's resurgent economy in the wake of COVID-19.
Hyundai, Kia: Owners of over 485K cars recalled for fire risk should park outdoors
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hyundai, Kia: Owners of over 485K cars recalled for fire risk should park outdoors
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Hyundai and Kia have advised drivers of over 485,000 cars to park outdoors due to fire risk.
Dow gains 371 points behind strong corporate earnings reports
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow gains 371 points behind strong corporate earnings reports
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 371 points on Tuesday as markets rallied back from a slow start to the week behind strong earnings reports.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff rushed out of D.C. school over bomb threat
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff rushed out of D.C. school over bomb threat
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Second gentleman Doug Emhoff was rushed out of an event at a Washington, D.C., high school Tuesday because of a security concern, according to the U.S. Secret Service.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
White House urges millions of families to file taxes to get child tax credit payments
White House urges millions of families to file taxes to get child tax credit payments
National Archives retrieved Trump White House documents from Mar-a-Lago
National Archives retrieved Trump White House documents from Mar-a-Lago
Massive igloo cafe in northern India will soon set Guinness world record
Massive igloo cafe in northern India will soon set Guinness world record
Top Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigns after 'credible evidence' of bullying staff
Top Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigns after 'credible evidence' of bullying staff
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement