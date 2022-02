1/2

U.S. Secret Service agents escorted second gentleman Doug Emhoff out of an event at a high school in Washington, D.C., Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat was reported. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Second gentleman Doug Emhoff was rushed out of an event at a Washington, D.C., high school Tuesday because of a security concern, according to the U.S. Secret Service. Secret Service agents quickly escorted Vice President Kamala Harris' husband out of Dunbar High School at 2:18 p.m. Advertisement

An announcement later came over the intercom asking teachers to evacuate the school.

Harris was not at the event with Emhoff.

"It was an apparent bomb threat...It was a bomb threat. We're taking precautions, evacuation -- evacuating everybody. Seems like all the students are out and safe," said District of Columbia Public Schools press secretary Enrique Gutierrez.

Emhoff had been visiting the school's Museum of Dunbar History for a Black History Month event. His staff told reporters at the event that the school had reported the threat to the Secret Service.

"U.S. Secret Service was made aware of a security threat at a school where the @SecondGentleman was meeting with students and faculty. Mr. Emhoff, is safe and the school has been evacuated. We are grateful to Secret Service and D.C. Police for their work," tweeted Emhoff's communications director Katie Peters.