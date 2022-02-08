Pfizer expects to sell $54 billion worth of COVID-19 shots, treatment pills in 2022

Pfizer's fourth-quarter earnings were mixed -- beating expectations for earnings per share but slightly missing projections for revenue.
Pfizer is presently seeking regulatory approval for a smaller dose of its COVID-19 vaccine specifically for children under 5, which is the last group of people in the U.S. that's not yet eligible to be vaccinated. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
For all of 2021, Pfizer said it made $81.3 billion in revenue -- about twice its figure from 2020. Fourth-quarter earnings increased by more than double compared to 2020.
For 2022, Pfizer said it expects to sell $32 billion worth of its COVID-19 vaccine, known as Comirnaty, and $22 billion worth of Paxlovid.
"In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, we committed to using all of the resources and expertise we had at our disposal to help protect populations globally against this deadly virus," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.
"Now, less than two years since we made that commitment, we are proud to say that we have delivered both the first FDA-authorized vaccine against COVID-19 (with our partner, BioNTech) and the first FDA-authorized oral treatment for COVID-19."