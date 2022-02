A traveling nurse accused of setting an employee on fire at New Jersey's Hackensack University Medical Center Monday, was found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday. Photo by paulbr75/Pixabay

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- After going on the run from police, a man accused of setting a hospital employee on fire in New Jersey was found dead on Tuesday. Nicholas Pagano, 31, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson, aggravated assault, and unlawful weapons possession. Advertisement

Police found Pagano in his vehicle, having died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. The vehicle was found in Camden County, N.J.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office says Pagano, a traveling nurse, got into an argument on Monday with another employee at the Hackensack University Medical Center.

He then allegedly set the woman on fire before leaving the hospital. Prosecutors issued a warrant for his arrest Monday.

The victim suffered third-degree burns over her upper body and hands, as well as a laceration to her head that required stitches. She was treated in the emergency room at HUMC before being transported to another medical facility for additional treatment.

Pagano was considered armed and dangerous. He was believed to be operating a 1998 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black roof racks and New Jersey license plates.

Pagano was not a hospital employee but had been working there as a contracted nurse.

