Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 8, 2022 / 4:58 PM

Hyundai, Kia: Owners of over 485K cars recalled for fire risk should park outdoors

By Sommer Brokaw
1/2
Hyundai, Kia: Owners of over 485K cars recalled for fire risk should park outdoors
Hyundai's logo is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Hyundai and Kia have advised owners of over 485,000 cars to park outdoors due to fire risk.

The two manufacturers made the recommendation in safety recall reports over risk of an internal electrical short sparking a fire, potentially involving 357,830 Hyundai cars and 126,747 Kia cars.

Advertisement

Both companies recommended that owners park outdoors until the recall is remedied, according to documents provided to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recalled Hyundai models include 2016-2018 Santa Fe, 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport, 2019 Santa Fe XL, and 2014-2015 Tucson.

RELATED CDC investigating Listeria outbreak in packaged Dole brand salads tied to 2 deaths

"The subject vehicles are equipped with Anti-Lock Brake System modules that could malfunction internally and cause an electrical short over time," the recall report said. "An electrical short could result in significant overcurrent in the ABS module increasing risk of an engine compartment fire while parked or driving."

"Owners may continue driving these vehicles; however, Hyundai recommends parking their vehicles outside and away from structures until a remedy is completed," according to the remedy description in the recall report.

For Kia, the recalled vehicles include the 2016-2018 K900 sedans and 2014-2016 Sportage SUVs.

RELATED Tesla recalls more than 817,000 vehicles over seat belt chime malfunction

"An engine compartment fire may occur in the area where the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit is located," according to the recall report. "The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. However, it is believed that the HECU may experience an internal electrical short circuit."

Advertisement

Similar to the Hyundai recall, the short circuit could increase of engine compartment fire, prompting Kia to also make the recommendation for owners to similarly park outside.

Hyundai and Kia told the NHTSA drivers may notice warning signs including illumination of ABS warning light, burning or melting smell, and smoke from the engine department.

RELATED Tesla recalls full self-driving vehicles over rolling stops

Latest Headlines

Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a woman on death row in Texas asked to have her upcoming execution date withdrawn or modified, saying her 2-year-old daughter's death in 2007 was accidental and she was coerced into falsely confessing.
University of California settles sexual abuse lawsuit over former gynecologist
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
University of California settles sexual abuse lawsuit over former gynecologist
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The University of California settled a lawsuit Tuesday with more than 200 people who claim they were sexually abused by a former gynecologist with the school, according to lawyers for the school.
Vermont House advances constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Vermont House advances constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Vermont House on Tuesday voted 107-41 to advance a constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion, contraception and other reproductive care.
President Joe Biden calls new electric vehicle charger factory a sign of resurgent economy
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
President Joe Biden calls new electric vehicle charger factory a sign of resurgent economy
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Tuesday pointed to a soon-to-be-built factory that will produce thousands of electric vehicle chargers as a sign of the country's resurgent economy in the wake of COVID-19.
Dow gains 371 points behind strong corporate earnings reports
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow gains 371 points behind strong corporate earnings reports
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 371 points on Tuesday as markets rallied back from a slow start to the week behind strong earnings reports.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff rushed out of D.C. school over bomb threat
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff rushed out of D.C. school over bomb threat
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Second gentleman Doug Emhoff was rushed out of an event at a Washington, D.C., high school Tuesday because of a security concern, according to the U.S. Secret Service.
Meta's oversight board calls on Facebook, Instagram to protect privacy
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Meta's oversight board calls on Facebook, Instagram to protect privacy
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The oversight board of Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, recommended Tuesday that the social media sites better protect private addresses from online leaks called doxxing.
Mom's texts shared in court hearing on Oxford High School shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mom's texts shared in court hearing on Oxford High School shooting
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Acquaintances of the mother of a teen accused of a mass shooting at a Michigan high school in November testified about her reaction to his alleged involvement Tuesday during a preliminary hearing.
Protesters block U.S.-Canada Ambassador Bridge
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Protesters block U.S.-Canada Ambassador Bridge
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Protesters disrupted traffic Tuesday in the Canadian city of Windsor, blocking the U.S. border crossing with Detroit, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Virginia rejects proposals for voting rights, gay marriage
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Virginia rejects proposals for voting rights, gay marriage
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Virginia lawmakers decided Tuesday against letting voters decide whether to remove language barring same-sex marriage from the state's constitution or giving voting rights to felons who have completed their sentences.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
White House urges millions of families to file taxes to get child tax credit payments
White House urges millions of families to file taxes to get child tax credit payments
National Archives retrieved Trump White House documents from Mar-a-Lago
National Archives retrieved Trump White House documents from Mar-a-Lago
Massive igloo cafe in northern India will soon set Guinness world record
Massive igloo cafe in northern India will soon set Guinness world record
Top Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigns after 'credible evidence' of bullying staff
Top Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigns after 'credible evidence' of bullying staff
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement