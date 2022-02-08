Hyundai, Kia: Owners of over 485K cars recalled for fire risk should park outdoors

1/2

Hyundai's logo is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Hyundai and Kia have advised owners of over 485,000 cars to park outdoors due to fire risk. The two manufacturers made the recommendation in safety recall reports over risk of an internal electrical short sparking a fire, potentially involving 357,830 Hyundai cars and 126,747 Kia cars. Advertisement

Both companies recommended that owners park outdoors until the recall is remedied, according to documents provided to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recalled Hyundai models include 2016-2018 Santa Fe, 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport, 2019 Santa Fe XL, and 2014-2015 Tucson.

"The subject vehicles are equipped with Anti-Lock Brake System modules that could malfunction internally and cause an electrical short over time," the recall report said. "An electrical short could result in significant overcurrent in the ABS module increasing risk of an engine compartment fire while parked or driving."

"Owners may continue driving these vehicles; however, Hyundai recommends parking their vehicles outside and away from structures until a remedy is completed," according to the remedy description in the recall report.

For Kia, the recalled vehicles include the 2016-2018 K900 sedans and 2014-2016 Sportage SUVs.

"An engine compartment fire may occur in the area where the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit is located," according to the recall report. "The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. However, it is believed that the HECU may experience an internal electrical short circuit."

Similar to the Hyundai recall, the short circuit could increase of engine compartment fire, prompting Kia to also make the recommendation for owners to similarly park outside.

Hyundai and Kia told the NHTSA drivers may notice warning signs including illumination of ABS warning light, burning or melting smell, and smoke from the engine department.