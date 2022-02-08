President Joe Biden calls new electric vehicle charger factory a sign of resurgent economy

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called a major investment by Australian company Tritium to build an electric vehicle charger factory in Tennessee a sign that the American economy is rebounding. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Tuesday pointed to a soon-to-be-built factory that will produce thousands of electric vehicle chargers as a sign of the country's resurgent economy in the wake of COVID-19. "​​The new manufacturing facility Tritium is -- that it's announced today is more than just great news for Tennessee," Biden told reporters during a news conference at the White House. Advertisement

"Yes, it's going to create more than 500 good-paying jobs in Tennessee, but it's going to deliver greater dignity and a little more breathing room to workers and their families. And it's going to have a ripple effect beyond -- and far beyond one state."

Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks on the Administration's work to rebuild American manufacturing. https://t.co/tUuJhbuAk1— The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 8, 2022

Tritium is an Australian company and is aiming to have the manufacturing plant start production in in the fall.

It will initially have the capacity to build more than 10,000 of the company's fast-charging units per year and is expected to become it's largest production facility.

The president called the news "part of the drumbeat of jobs resurgence like more than anything we've seen before," and a sign that the U.S. economy is trending in the right direction.

Advertisement

"We're seeing the beginnings of an American manufacturing comeback," said Biden "The world is at an inflection point. Things are going to change in a big way, and this is one of those transition moments."

Aside from the economic benefit, Biden touted the news as a major step in the race to become the world's leader in the electric vehicle space.

"The bottom line is the United States is in a position to out-compete the world once again," he said.

"It's going to help ensure that America leads the world on electric vehicles. China has been leading that race up until now, but that's about to change."

Biden also praised energy secretary Jennifer Granholm and transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg for their work.

Later this week, Biden is expected to detail the breakdown of $5 billion getting sent to individual states to help fund installation of electric vehicle chargers in an effort to build a cohesive network.

The money is part of the bipartisan infrastructure law Biden signed in November, which allocated about $7.5 billion for electric vehicle chargers.