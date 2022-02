American Express, which has long offered credit and charge cards, said Tuesday that it will now offer digital checking accounts and debit cards -- partly because of their popularity among younger users. File Photo by Nadalina/Shutterstock

The company announced the program, Amex Rewards Checking, and said that all U.S. cardholders in good standing are eligible to open an account. Officials said there are no fees to maintain the account and no minimum balance.

"Consumers like to use debit for certain purchases," American Express said in a statement. "In fact, 81% of [Generation] Z and Millennial consumers surveyed tend to use their debit card as a substitute for cash."

"Our members want more banking products and services from us," Eva Reda, American Express' manager of consumer banking, said in a statement.

"And they want more from their checking account, without giving up the benefits that are important to them."

The company is also offering various rewards with the digital checking accounts -- including 1 point for every $2 spent and 0.50% annual percentage yield on the account balance, which American Express said is "10x higher than the national rate."

American Express said the new digital checking accounts and debit cards are available now.