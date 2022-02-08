Vermont House advances constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights

The Vermont House on Tuesday voted 107-41 to advance a constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion, which comes amid some states attempting to reduce access to the procedure. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Vermont lawmakers on Tuesday voted to advance a constitutional amendment to guarantee the right to abortion, contraception and other reproductive care. The Vermont House voted 107-41 in favor of the proposed amendment, known as Proposition 5, which would be the first amendment in the United States to guarantee such sexual and reproductive freedoms. Advertisement

Tuesday's vote sends the measure to Republican Gov. Phill Scott, who has indicated support for the measure and must provide notice to the public before it appears on the ballot in November.

A Pew Research poll also found that 70% of voters in Vermont believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases, suggesting the measure is likely to pass.

The decision to move forward with the measure comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is set to make a ruling on a Mississippi abortion law banning abortion at 15 weeks that could ultimately overturn or weaken the landmark protections for abortion rights provided by the ruling in Roe vs. Wade.

Vermont state Rep. Ann Pugh, a Democrat, alluded to the potential weakening of federal protections as she stressed the necessity of the measure.

"We can no longer rely on federal courts to uphold the protections for fundamental reproductive rights based on the federal constitution," said Pugh.

Lucy Leriche, vice president of Vermont Public Policy at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England said the Vermont measure could act as a "model" for other states to follow.

"In states all over the country, politicians are moving to take away reproductive rights, specifically abortion rights, and we could be an example of another way," she said.

Republican lawmakers in the state have called the amendment "extreme" with state Rep. Anne Donahue saying it does not account for shifting views on reproductive rights.

"We as human beings have made a lot of mistakes at times when we thought we were doing the right thing," Donahue said. "When we start putting a current belief in the constitution, I think we're playing with fire."

In addition to Mississippi, states such as Texas and Florida have taken steps to restrict access to abortions, while 15 states have passed legislation protecting abortion rights.