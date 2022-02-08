Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 8, 2022 / 4:11 PM

Mom's texts shared in court hearing on Oxford High School shooting

By Danielle Haynes
1/3
Jennifer Crumbley's friends and co-workers said she shared images of drawings and notes written by her son before he allegedly shot and killed four classmates in November. File Photo courtesy of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Acquaintances of the mother of a teen accused of a mass shooting at a Michigan high school in November testified about her reaction to his alleged involvement Tuesday during a preliminary hearing.

Jennifer Crumbley, along with her husband, James Crumbley, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter for allegedly purchasing their son the gun used in the mass shooting and not doing enough to secure it.

Their son, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is expected to plead guilty by reason of insanity to 24 felony counts, including first-degree murder and committing a terrorist act causing death. He's being charged as an adult.

During the preliminary hearing Tuesday, Jennifer Crumbley's friend Kira Pennock told the court she received text messages from the former on the day of the shooting.

"My son ruined so many lives today," one read.

Pennock also told the court that earlier that day, Jennifer Crumbley showed her an image of a disturbing drawing Ethan Crumbley did on a math exam that resulted in the Crumbleys having a meeting at Oxford High School.

"I was alarmed," Pennock said. "I thought it was not normal."

The test included drawings of what appeared to be a firearm and a dead body and various notes scribbled in the margins, including "the thoughts won't stop" and "I love my life so much!!!!"

After the meeting at the school, the Crumbleys declined to pull their son out of class for the day. Later that day, authorities said Ethan Crumbley opened fire at the school, killing four classmates and injuring seven people.

Jennifer Crumbley's co-workers also testified Tuesday that she showed them the images on the math test.

"My first thought was, this boy needs help," said Kathy Poliquin, a human resources manager for the real estate company where she worked.

Her supervisor, Andrew Smith, said Jennifer Crumbley told him she felt she was failing her son. He said later that day he heard her screaming about the active shooter at the school and that she left work in response to hearing about it.

She later texted him: "OMG Andy, he's going to kill himself he must be the shooter."

And: "Ethan did it. I need my job. Please don't judge me for what my son did."

Smith said he was "surprised" she was concerned about her job in that moment.

"I thought she would be more concerned about what was going on," he said in court.

Each of the Crumbleys were being held in Oakland County Jail on $500,000 bond and face up to 15 years in prison if convicted. Ethan Crumbley faces life in prison if convicted.

