Neil Young performs at Farm Aid 2017 at the KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown, Pa. on September 16, 2017. He urged Spotify workers to leave the company Tuesday. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Singer Neil Young continued his attack against Spotify Tuesday, telling its worker that should leave their jobs at the streaming company before it "eats up your soul." Young started a movement against Spotify when he demanded that his music be pulled off the platform for its support of conservative podcaster Joe Rogan, for delivering misinformation about the coronavirus, his use of a racial slur and other complaints. Advertisement

Young on Tuesday tried to speak directly to Spotify workers as well.

"To the workers at Spotify, I say Daniel Ek is your big problem -- not Joe Rogan," Young said on his website. "Ek pulls the strings. Get out of that place before it eats up your soul. The only goals stated by Ek are about numbers -- not art, not creativity."

Young also urged his fellow musicians to "find a better place," than Spotify to showcase their music.

Rogan has been the subject of criticism multiple times in recent weeks -- first by some musicians, including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, concerned about the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation and then for racial epithets Rogan used on podcasts years ago.

Spotify has added content advisories to The Joe Rogan Experience and has removed dozens of episodes from 2009 to 2018.