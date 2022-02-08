Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 8, 2022 / 7:03 PM

McConnell criticizes RNC for 'singling out' Cheney, Kinzinger with censures

By Daniel Uria
1/5
McConnell criticizes RNC for 'singling out' Cheney, Kinzinger with censures
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said the RNC should not be "singling out" members of the party following its decision to censure Jan. 6 committee members Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday criticized the Republican National Committee's decision to censure Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for serving on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters he did not believe the RNC should be "singling out members of the party who may have different views from the majority" while also taking exception with the committee's decision to refer to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol as "legitimate political discourse" in the resolution.

Advertisement

"We all were here. We saw what happened," he said. "It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election from one administration to the next. That's what it was."

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the RNC's mention of "legitimate political discourse" was not referring to the riots but instead to the House select committee's decision to subpoena RNC officials who were in Florida on Jan. 6.

RELATED Democrat Joe Manchin, Republican Lisa Murkowski endorse each other

"Anybody who broke in and caused damage, that was not called for. Those people, we've said from the very beginning, should be in jail," he said.

Advertisement

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the passage referred to bystanders who "had nothing to do with violence at the Capitol" but have been caught up in Jan. 6 investigations.

The decision by the RNC last week to censure Cheney, R-Wyo., and Kinzinger, R-Ill., for their participation on the panel marked the first time the party has censured a sitting Republican in Congress.

RELATED Former VP Mike Pence: Trump 'wrong' on overturning election

McConnell on Tuesday said he did not believe that it was the RNC's job to issue such penalties, but asserted he still has confidence in McDaniel.

"Traditionally, the view of the national party committees is we support all members of our party, regardless of their positions on some issues," he said.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, joined McConnell in expressing concern regarding the RNC's actions against the lawmakers.

RELATED Threats from QAnon conspiracists force butterfly sanctuary to close

"I don't think you can kick out of the party everybody you disagree with, or it's going to be a minority party," Cornyn said.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., however, said RNC members were within their rights to censure Cheney and Kinzinger as the only to Republican members on the select committee.

"What is a distraction is to have a bunch of D.C. Republicans bashing other Republicans," Hawley said. "Listen, whatever you think about the RNC vote, it reflects the view of most Republican voters."

Advertisement

President Joe Biden, members of Congress mark anniversary of Capitol attack

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.,, speaks at a candlelight vigil on the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riots in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a woman on death row in Texas asked to have her upcoming execution date withdrawn or modified, saying her 2-year-old daughter's death in 2007 was accidental and she was coerced into falsely confessing.
University of California settles sexual abuse lawsuit over former gynecologist
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
University of California settles sexual abuse lawsuit over former gynecologist
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The University of California settled a lawsuit Tuesday with more than 200 people who claim they were sexually abused by a former gynecologist with the school, according to lawyers for the school.
Vermont House advances constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Vermont House advances constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Vermont House on Tuesday voted 107-41 to advance a constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion, contraception and other reproductive care.
President Joe Biden calls new electric vehicle charger factory a sign of resurgent economy
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
President Joe Biden calls new electric vehicle charger factory a sign of resurgent economy
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Tuesday pointed to a soon-to-be-built factory that will produce thousands of electric vehicle chargers as a sign of the country's resurgent economy in the wake of COVID-19.
Hyundai, Kia: Owners of over 485K cars recalled for fire risk should park outdoors
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hyundai, Kia: Owners of over 485K cars recalled for fire risk should park outdoors
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Hyundai and Kia have advised drivers of over 485,000 cars to park outdoors due to fire risk.
Dow gains 371 points behind strong corporate earnings reports
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow gains 371 points behind strong corporate earnings reports
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 371 points on Tuesday as markets rallied back from a slow start to the week behind strong earnings reports.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff rushed out of D.C. school over bomb threat
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff rushed out of D.C. school over bomb threat
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Second gentleman Doug Emhoff was rushed out of an event at a Washington, D.C., high school Tuesday because of a security concern, according to the U.S. Secret Service.
Meta's oversight board calls on Facebook, Instagram to protect privacy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Meta's oversight board calls on Facebook, Instagram to protect privacy
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The oversight board of Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, recommended Tuesday that the social media sites better protect private addresses from online leaks called doxxing.
Mom's texts shared in court hearing on Oxford High School shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mom's texts shared in court hearing on Oxford High School shooting
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Acquaintances of the mother of a teen accused of a mass shooting at a Michigan high school in November testified about her reaction to his alleged involvement Tuesday during a preliminary hearing.
Protesters block U.S.-Canada Ambassador Bridge
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Protesters block U.S.-Canada Ambassador Bridge
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Protesters disrupted traffic Tuesday in the Canadian city of Windsor, blocking the U.S. border crossing with Detroit, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
White House urges millions of families to file taxes to get child tax credit payments
White House urges millions of families to file taxes to get child tax credit payments
National Archives retrieved Trump White House documents from Mar-a-Lago
National Archives retrieved Trump White House documents from Mar-a-Lago
Massive igloo cafe in northern India will soon set Guinness world record
Massive igloo cafe in northern India will soon set Guinness world record
Top Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigns after 'credible evidence' of bullying staff
Top Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigns after 'credible evidence' of bullying staff
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement