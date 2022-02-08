Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 8, 2022 / 8:55 PM

17-year-old charged in case that led to police killing of Amir Locke

By Daniel Uria

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Minnesota on Tuesday charged a teenager in a shooting that led to the raid in which police shot and killed Amir Locke.

Ramsey prosecutors filed a juvenile petition charging Locke's cousin, 17-year-old Mekhi C. Speed, with two counts of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Otis Elder.

Advertisement

Prosecutors were also seeking to certify Speed to be tried as an adult.

Charging documents shared Tuesday revealed that Speed was living in a different unit of the Bolero Flats Apartment Homes but had access to the apartment where Locke, 22, was shot, as his brother lives with his girlfriend.

RELATED 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Washington grocery store

Police had warrants to enter Speed's unit, a unit belonging to another suspect seen at the scene of the shooting and the unit where Speed's brother lives.

Investigators said police entered the first two units and found neither Speed nor the other suspect.

They then traveled to the third unit where footage from one of the officers' body cameras showed police using a key to unlock the apartment door as they entered while shouting "Search warrant!" Locke, Speed's brother and his girlfriend were all present at the time of the raid.

Advertisement
RELATED Texas shooting spree kills 4, injures 3; gunman dead, police say

Locke was sleeping on a couch which officers kicked over, causing him to stir as he held a firearm in his right hand. Officer Mark Hanneman then opened fire within seconds, killing Locke.

The legal team representing Locke's family, led by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, noted the documents confirmed he "was never a target of that investigation or those search warrants."

"Amir was an innocent young man of a raid gone terribly wrong, who is now the latest statistic and victim of the dangerous and intrusive no-knock warrant techniques that must be banned," they said in a statement.

RELATED Colorado church shooting kills 1 woman, injures 2 men

Thousands gathered in the streets of downtown Minneapolis to protest the killing of Locke while calling on Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Interim Chief Amelia Huffman to resign and for Hanneman to be fired and prosecuted.

The documents released Tuesday stated that Elder was killed outside a business in St. Paul at around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.

Police seized a hat they suspect Speed was wearing when he allegedly shot Elder and other items associated with two people believed to have been with Speed shortly after the Jan. 10 shooting from the apartment Speed shared with his mother. They also seized marijuana and the gun belonging to Locke from Speed's brother's apartment.

Advertisement

Additionally a "large amount of marijuana" was found in the apartment associated with the other suspect.

Speed appeared in court on Tuesday as he said he wanted more time to speak to his family and his attorney. Judge Stephen Smith ordered him to remain in custody and scheduled another hearing for Feb. 15.

Latest Headlines

Big Oil climate pledges fall short of global warming reduction goals, experts say
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Big Oil climate pledges fall short of global warming reduction goals, experts say
WASHINGTON, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Climate change experts told a House committee Tuesday that sustainability pledges made by oil companies mask the fact that their continued oil production means climate goals in the Paris Agreement cannot be achieved.
House passes stopgap funding measure, averts shutdown
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House passes stopgap funding measure, averts shutdown
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The House passed a stopgap funding bill Tuesday to fund the government for another month and avert a government shutdown.
McConnell criticizes RNC for 'singling out' Cheney, Kinzinger with censures
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
McConnell criticizes RNC for 'singling out' Cheney, Kinzinger with censures
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said the RNC should not be "singling out" members of the party following its decision to censure Jan. 6 committee members Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.
Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a woman on death row in Texas asked to have her upcoming execution date withdrawn or modified, saying her 2-year-old daughter's death in 2007 was accidental and she was coerced into falsely confessing.
University of California settles sexual abuse lawsuit over former gynecologist
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
University of California settles sexual abuse lawsuit over former gynecologist
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The University of California settled a lawsuit Tuesday with more than 200 people who claim they were sexually abused by a former gynecologist with the school, according to lawyers for the school.
Vermont House advances constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Vermont House advances constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Vermont House on Tuesday voted 107-41 to advance a constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion, contraception and other reproductive care.
President Joe Biden calls new electric vehicle charger factory a sign of resurgent economy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
President Joe Biden calls new electric vehicle charger factory a sign of resurgent economy
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Tuesday pointed to a soon-to-be-built factory that will produce thousands of electric vehicle chargers as a sign of the country's resurgent economy in the wake of COVID-19.
Hyundai, Kia: Owners of over 485K cars recalled for fire risk should park outdoors
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hyundai, Kia: Owners of over 485K cars recalled for fire risk should park outdoors
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Hyundai and Kia have advised drivers of over 485,000 cars to park outdoors due to fire risk.
Dow gains 371 points behind strong corporate earnings reports
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow gains 371 points behind strong corporate earnings reports
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 371 points on Tuesday as markets rallied back from a slow start to the week behind strong earnings reports.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff rushed out of D.C. school over bomb threat
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff rushed out of D.C. school over bomb threat
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Second gentleman Doug Emhoff was rushed out of an event at a Washington, D.C., high school Tuesday because of a security concern, according to the U.S. Secret Service.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
White House urges millions of families to file taxes to get child tax credit payments
White House urges millions of families to file taxes to get child tax credit payments
National Archives retrieved Trump White House documents from Mar-a-Lago
National Archives retrieved Trump White House documents from Mar-a-Lago
Massive igloo cafe in northern India will soon set Guinness world record
Massive igloo cafe in northern India will soon set Guinness world record
Top Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigns after 'credible evidence' of bullying staff
Top Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigns after 'credible evidence' of bullying staff
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement