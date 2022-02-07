Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 7, 2022 / 9:43 AM

Spotify CEO apologizes to employees, but says 'silencing' Joe Rogan not the answer

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Spotify CEO apologizes to employees, but says 'silencing' Joe Rogan not the answer
I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer," Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said. "We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope." File Photo by Xavier Bertral/EPA

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Spotify's founder and CEO has apologized to company employees for the impact of the recent controversy involving podcaster Joe Rogan -- and said the music streaming service won't take any action to "silence" him.

Rogan has been the subject of criticism multiple times in recent weeks -- first by some musicians, including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, concerned about the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation and then for racial epithets Rogan used on podcasts years ago.

Advertisement

Spotify responded to the misinformation controversy by adding content advisories to broadcasts that contain such claims -- and removed dozens of past episodes between 2009 and 2018 that preceded COVID-19. On Sunday, CEO Daniel Ek issued the apology to employees for the effect that the negative attention has brought.

"There are no words I can say to adequately convey how deeply sorry I am for the way The Joe Rogan Experience controversy continues to impact each of you," Ek said in his letter, according to CNBC.

RELATED Spotify to add COVID-19 content advisories; Joe Rogan 'very sorry' for controversy

"Not only are some of Joe Rogan's comments incredibly hurtful -- I want you to make clear that they do not represent the values of this company. I know this situation leaves many of you feeling drained, frustrated and unheard."

Advertisement

"I want to make one point very clear -- I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer," Ek added. "We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope."

Ek also said in the letter that Spotify has committed to spending $100 million on music and audio content from historically marginalized groups. Spotify signed Rogan to an exclusive deal in 2020 worth $100 million.

RELATED Spotify loses billions in market value after Neil Young pulls music

A recent social post, singer India.Arie criticized Rogan and pointed to numerous times he used an offensive racial epithet on his podcast. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Other artists and podcasters have also removed their content from Spotify, which has cost the company billions in estimated losses. In pulling her music, singer India.Arie shared a video compilation of at least 24 times Rogan used racial slurs.

"For me, [other than misinformation] it's also his language around race," she said of why she decided to remover her content.

Rogan issued an apologetic video on Instagram over the weekend.

RELATED Joni Mitchell will remove music from Spotify joining Neil Young

"It looks [expletive] horrible, even to me," he said in the video. "I know that to most people there is no context where a White person is ever allowed to say that word, nevermind publicly on a podcast. I agree with that now. I haven't said it in years.

Advertisement

"I thought as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing."

Rogan has faced criticism in the past for other comments critical of transgender people and for featuring right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes on his program.

Latest Headlines

Frontier to buy Spirit Airlines for $2.9 billion, form 5th-largest U.S. carrier
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Frontier to buy Spirit Airlines for $2.9 billion, form 5th-largest U.S. carrier
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Frontier Airlines announced on Monday that it's buying low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines in a $3 billion deal that will create the nation's fifth-largest commercial airline.
Multiple Alberta clippers to dart through Midwest, Northeast
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Multiple Alberta clippers to dart through Midwest, Northeast
Rounds of quick-hitting snowstorms known as Alberta clippers will take aim at the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes and even the interior Northeast this week.
CVS, Walgreens lift limits on rapid COVID-19 test purchases
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
CVS, Walgreens lift limits on rapid COVID-19 test purchases
There will no longer be a limit on how many over-the-counter rapid COVID-19 tests customers can buy at a time, the pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens say.
Texas push to remove LGBTQ books spotlights partisanship on school boards
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas push to remove LGBTQ books spotlights partisanship on school boards
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A Texas County's refusal to remove books from the kids' section of the library sparked a political fight. Now school board races have taken a partisan tone, and elections serve as a purity test for far-right politics.
Democrat Joe Manchin, Republican Lisa Murkowski endorse each other
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Democrat Joe Manchin, Republican Lisa Murkowski endorse each other
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski endorsed each other in their respective upcoming Senate races in a joint appearance on CNN Sunday.
Daily new U.S. COVID-19 cases declining in most states after Omicron peaks
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Daily new U.S. COVID-19 cases declining in most states after Omicron peaks
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. COVID-19 cases are on the decline in most states as of Sunday, while deaths continued to rise.
Sneaky Atlantic storm to take a swipe at Northeast
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Sneaky Atlantic storm to take a swipe at Northeast
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the progress of a sneaky southern storm that could brush portions of the mid-Atlantic with icy conditions and unleash another round of accumulating snowfall in New Englan
Thousands gather in Minneapolis to protest fatal police shooting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Thousands gather in Minneapolis to protest fatal police shooting
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Thousands gathered in freezing downtown Minneapolis Saturday to protest against the killing of Amir Locke, the 22-year-old Black man shot by police earlier this week.
Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper drops suit over memoir redactions
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper drops suit over memoir redactions
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A memoir from the former secretary of defense, Mark Esper, about his time in the Trump administration will move forward after a legal battle attempting to block him from publishing allegedly classified information.
One SEAL candidate dead, another hospitalized after "Hell Week"
U.S. News // 1 day ago
One SEAL candidate dead, another hospitalized after "Hell Week"
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- One Navy SEAL candidate died and another was hospitalized just a few hours after both sailors completed "Hell Week," the grueling milestone of early SEAL training, the Navy announced on Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia's Kamila Valieva stuns during figure skating team event
Russia's Kamila Valieva stuns during figure skating team event
Australian curler competes after testing positive
Australian curler competes after testing positive
Daily new U.S. COVID-19 cases declining in most states after Omicron peaks
Daily new U.S. COVID-19 cases declining in most states after Omicron peaks
China hasn't reported COVID-19 death in year with 'zero tolerance'
China hasn't reported COVID-19 death in year with 'zero tolerance'
Sneaky Atlantic storm to take a swipe at Northeast
Sneaky Atlantic storm to take a swipe at Northeast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement