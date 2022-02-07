Trending
Feb. 7, 2022 / 6:24 PM

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Washington grocery store

By Daniel Uria
Police said a suspect, pictured here, remains armed and dangerous after one person was killed and another remains in critical condition after a shooting at a grocery store in Richland, Washington, on Monday. Photo courtesy Richland Police Department

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- One person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting at a Washington grocery store on Monday.

The Richland, Wash., Police Department said the shooting took place at 11:03 PST at a Fred Meyer store as a suspect, described as a middle-aged white male, opened fire with a handgun.

Richland is situated along the Columbia River about 200 miles southeast of Seattle.

The suspect left the store and police said it was undetermined if he left on foot or in a vehicle.

Police had identified the suspect but did not release further details citing ongoing efforts to detain him.

He remained at large as of Monday afternoon and was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police said the suspect and the victim who was killed had "a conversation" inside the store before the shooting took place but it was not immediately clear what the nature of the conversation was or if they knew each other.

Both victims were white males, police said. The injured victim was transported to a hospital where he remained in critical condition.

Schools in the area were placed in "non-critical lockdown." The Richland School District provided two school buses to assist with reunification efforts between employees and shoppers at the store and loved ones.

Eric Renner, president of UFCW 1439, a union representing grocery store workers, said he was shocked by the news of the shooting.

"No one should have to worry about their safety when going into a store to get groceries for their family," he said. "We stand together with everyone in our community against this violence."

