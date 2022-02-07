Advertisement
Feb. 7, 2022 / 10:44 AM

Biden to meet German leader Olaf Scholz at White House, coordinate on Ukraine

By Clyde Hughes
Chancellor Olaf Scholz assumed office in December and succeeded Angela Merkel in the position. Monday's will be his first visit to the United States as leader of Germany. File Photo by Focke Strangmann/EPA-EFE

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will welcome new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the White House on Monday, where they're expected to talk out a coordinated strategy to manage the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

Biden will meet with Scholz and the two will attend an official bilateral meeting in the Oval Office early Monday afternoon. They are scheduled to give a joint news conference at 3:15 p.m. EST.

Biden is expected to look for a commitment from the German leader to take a tough stance against Russia, which has amassed more than 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine.

Scholz assumed office in December and succeeded Angela Merkel in the position. Monday's will be his first visit to the United States as leader of Germany.

RELATED France's Emmanuel Macron to meet with Putin in Russia, warn against Ukraine invasion

"The president is looking forward to getting to know Chancellor Scholz personally on this first official visit to Washington as head of state," a senior administration official told reporters. "The fact he is coming here almost two months to the day from taking office illustrates the continued importance that the United States places on our bilateral relationship with Germany and the importance of this relationship between these two leaders."

Germany depends on Russia for natural gas with the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Some U.S. lawmakers have complained that the relationship is getting in the way of Europe and the United States taking a unified stance against Moscow's designs in Ukraine.

The first of about 2,000 U.S. soldiers arrive in Poland last week to offer support for NATO and Ukraine against Russian aggression. Photo by Spc. Joshua Cowden/U.S. Army/UPI

"I think everyone should agree that should there be an incursion, an invasion, any kind of activity [by Russia], that the pipeline needs to be cut off," Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said last month. "That has to be said. And Germany has not said that would happen?"

RELATED U.S. puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

Scholz has not been clear on the future of the pipeline project but added that Germany's response to a Ukrainian invasion would be "united and decisive" with its allies, according to The Washington Post.

The meeting between Biden and Scholz is one of several that are occurring in the West over concerns about a Russian invasion. French President Emmanuel Macron met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, where he was also expected to caution the Kremlin leader against any military incursion in Ukraine.

RELATED Scholz meets with Macron in France on 1st trip abroad as German chancellor

