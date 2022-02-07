DHS warns of terrorism threat after HBCU bomb threats, hostage incident

Law enforcement personnel investigate a hostage incident at Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Jan. 16. Four hostages were held by a gunman before the gunman was killed. The gunman was later identified as Malik Faisal Akram, a British citizen. File Photo by Ralph Lauer/EPA-EFE

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security warned of a heightened threat of domestic and foreign terrorism in the United States in a bulletin issued Monday. The threat of terrorism will remain at a heightened level until the bulletin expires in June after recent bomb threats made to at least six historically Black colleges and universities and the hostage incident at a synagogue in Texas. Advertisement

The National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin warns that online conspiracy theories and other forms of misinformation, disinformation and mal-information have motivated terrorists to "exacerbate societal friction to sow discord and undermine public trust in the government."

"The recent attack on a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, highlights the continuing threat of violence based upon racial or religious motivations, as well as threats against faith-based organizations," the bulletin reads.

"Threats directed at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other colleges and universities, Jewish facilities, and churches cause concern and may inspire extremist threat actors to mobilize to violence."

Homeland Security officials warned that mass-casualty attacks and other acts of targeted violence continue to be conducted by lone offenders and small groups posing an ongoing threat to the nation.

"The convergence of violent extremist ideologies, false or misleading narratives, and conspiracy theories have and will continue to contribute to a heightened threat of violence in the United States," the bulletin reads.

The DHS noted its Office of Intelligence and Analysis established a new branch in May 2021 dedicated to providing intelligence on domestic terrorism threats.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement that the department "remains committed to proactively sharing timely information and intelligence about the evolving threat environment with the American public.

"We also remain committed to working with our partners across every level of government and in the private sector to prevent all forms of terrorism and targeted violence, and to support law enforcement efforts to keep our communities safe," he said.

At least six HBCUs received elaborate bomb threats made by telephone calls last week prompting heavy police responses and lockdowns at Albany State University, Bethune-Cookman University, Bowie State University, Delaware State University, Howard University and Southern University and A&M.

No suspect has been arrested but federal agencies including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have announced investigations into the bomb threats.

Last month, a British man Malik Faisal Akram took four people hostage at Congregation Beth Israel in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex while claiming to have explosives during an 11-hour standoff with law enforcement.

A former Kansas teacher has also been denied bail after she was arrested on federal charges for allegedly providing material support to ISIS.

Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, is accused of having been involved with terrorism-related activities on behalf of ISIS since at least 2014 -- including plotting a potential attack on a college campus in the United States.

One witness told the FBI that Fluke-Ekren had also plotted an attack on a shopping mall in the United States, in which terrorists would park a vehicle filled with explosives in its parking garage and detonate them with a cell phone trigger device.