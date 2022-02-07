Coast Guard rescues 18 people from floating ice on Lake Erie

1/3

Coast Guard crews helped rescue 18 people who became trapped after a large ice floe broke away on Lake Erie, near Cleveland Sunday afternoon. Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Ninth District

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Rescue crews along with a good Samaritan helped save 18 people trapped by an ice floe on Lake Erie Sunday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard's Ninth District responded to news that the floating, cohesive sheet of ice had broken away trapping people who were snowmobiling and riding ATVs near Catawba Island around 1 p.m. Advertisement

Catawba Island is approximately 80 miles west of Cleveland.

A Coast Guard helicopter from Air Station Detroit and a good Samaritan with an air boat located the stranded people, who were unable to find a route back to land. The Coast Guard also sent one of its own air boats from nearby Marblehead.

Seven people were whisked to safety using the helicopter's rescue swimmer and hoist, while the remainder were taken to safety in the two boats.

The Coast Guard said none of the 18 people required medical attention on shore.

#BREAKINGUPDATE: More photos from today's mass rescue near #LakeErie's #CatawbaIsland. Top right is @USCG Air Station Detroit air crew that spotted ice floe & initiated rescue. Lower right shows how small people looked from the air.#NoIceIsSafeIce #GreatLakesWinterSafety pic.twitter.com/eXDXH8Efid— USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) February 7, 2022

Coast Guard officials called it another lesson that ice conditions can change at a moment's notice.

"There's no such thing as safe ice, but people can mitigate their risks," said Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Jeremiah Schiessel.

"Always be sure to tell someone where you're going and when you expect to be back. Great Lakes ice is unpredictable, and conditions can change fast."

This is the second time in a week the same Coast Guard district has had to rescue people from floating ice near Catawba Island.

Most of the people who were trapped had been on the ice all day.

"We were probably only 100 yards from actual land, so we were so close, then had to head south and we were going to ride the crack all the way until hopefully, we could find somewhere where it didn't break off," Bradley Bodek, who had been ice fishing, told ABC News.

"Next thing you know, three more snowmobiles came and two more quads, and they said they just came all the way from 10 miles the other way. So the crack went from land to land and we were pretty much stuck."