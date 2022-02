New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks before Pres. Joe Biden remarks at New Jersey Transit Meadowlands Maintenance Complex in Newark on October 25, 2021. Murphy announced an end to school mask mandates in the state Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who has been a supporter of strict mandates during the coronavirus pandemic, said Monday he will end a statewide mask mandate for schools starting March 7. Murphy made the announcement official on Twitter Monday morning. COVID-19 cases have plummeted over the past month, going from 33,459 new confirmed cases at their peak on Jan. 7 to 1,490 new confirmed cases Monday. Advertisement

"Balancing public health with getting back to some semblance of normalcy is not easy," Murphy said in the post. "But we can responsibly take this step due to declining COVID numbers and growth in vaccinations."

In neighboring Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf announced last month he was rescinding his state's school mask mandate. New York and Connecticut also said last week that they were re-evaluating their school mask mandates.

Murphy suggested that he would formally make the move last week after meeting with President Joe Biden.

"The overwhelming sentiment on both sides of the aisle is we want to get to a place where we can live with this thing in as normal a fashion as possible," Murphy said after the meeting, according to the New York Times.