Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 7, 2022 / 5:11 PM

IRS to 'transition away' from facial recognition for access to online system

By Daniel Uria
1/4
IRS to 'transition away' from facial recognition for access to online system
The IRS on Monday said it will "transition away" from requiring taxpayers to verify their identities through facial recognition software to access their online accounts. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI  | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service on Monday said it will no longer use facial recognition software as a requirement for taxpayers to access their online accounts.

In a statement Monday, the agency said it will "transition away" from requiring taxpayers to take selfies and verify their identities through ID.me -- a third-party service -- following concerns about privacy and data security.

Advertisement

"The IRS takes taxpayer privacy and security seriously, and we understand the concerns that have been raised," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said. "Everyone should feel comfortable with how their personal information is secured, and we are quickly pursuing short-term options that do not involve facial recognition."

Last month, the IRS announced the shift to facial recognition, stating it would phase out the previous system requiring only an email and password to gain access to online accounts by mid-2022.

RELATED IRS backlog leading to long delays for COVID-19 tax relief money

The agency said the email and password system was risky and facial recognition would help protect taxpayers from identity theft.

Americans would not be obligated to use facial recognition to pay their taxes but would have to use the system to access other services such as records of previous payments, access to wage transcripts, and access to the Child Tax Credit Update portal.

Advertisement

The Treasury Department awarded ID.me, a 12-year-old Virginia-based company, an $86 million contract in 2021 to make taxpayer accounts more secure.

RELATED IRS chief warns of refund delays, challenges as tax filing season begins

Critics of the program however raised concern about the collection of sensitive biometric data and privacy advocates said ID.me has been unreliable in verifying identities.

In a tweet Monday, ID.me said that facial recognition is "just one of the components we use to follow the federal standards."

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Democratic chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said the IRS should seek a less invasive solution.

RELATED U.S. sanctions NGO for funding Indonesian terrorist group

"I have long argued that Americans should not have to sacrifice their privacy for security," Wyden said. "The government can treat Americans with respect and dignity while protecting against fraud and identity theft."

The IRS said the transition "will occur over the coming weeks in order to prevent larger disruptions to taxpayers during filing season" and will not interfere with taxpayer's ability to file their tax return or pay taxes owed.

Latest Headlines

Jill Biden 'disappointed' free community college cut from Build Back Better plan
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jill Biden 'disappointed' free community college cut from Build Back Better plan
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden on Monday acknowledged that her initiative to include free community college education has been removed from the Build Back Better plan pushed by her husband.
National history museum to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
National history museum to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will posthumously receive the National Museum of American History's highest honor, museum officials announced Monday.
DHS warns of terrorism threat after HBCU bomb threats, hostage incident
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DHS warns of terrorism threat after HBCU bomb threats, hostage incident
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security warned of a heightened threat of domestic and foreign terrorism in the United States in a bulletin issued Monday.
Biden says no Nord Stream 2 pipeline project if Russia invades Ukraine
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden says no Nord Stream 2 pipeline project if Russia invades Ukraine
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Monday the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany would be ended were Russian President Vladimir Putin moves to invade Ukraine.
White House task force urges dozens of measures to increase union membership in U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House task force urges dozens of measures to increase union membership in U.S.
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A White House task force on Monday issued dozens of recommendations for increasing union membership after President Joe Biden's initial efforts to pass pro-worker legislation stalled in Congress.
Coast Guard rescues 18 people from floating ice on Lake Erie
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Coast Guard rescues 18 people from floating ice on Lake Erie
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Rescue crews along with a good Samaritan helped save 18 people trapped by an ice floe on Lake Erie Sunday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Tiny-home movement providing more than just roof to homeless people
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tiny-home movement providing more than just roof to homeless people
MADISON, Wis., Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Tucked inside a residential neighborhood, and surrounded by a wooden fence and greenery, are nine little houses. With multicolored siding and roofs, they look like people-size birdhouses. And they fit right in.
NJ Gov. announces an end to school mask mandate by March 7
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NJ Gov. announces an end to school mask mandate by March 7
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who has been a supporter of strict mandates during the coronavirus pandemic, said Monday he will end a statewide mask mandate for schools starting March 7.
Fannie Mae: Just 25% in survey say now is good time to buy a home in U.S.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Fannie Mae: Just 25% in survey say now is good time to buy a home in U.S.
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- When it comes to home sales in the United States, it's a seller's market right now, according to a monthly report on Monday by government-sponsored mortgage company Fannie Mae.
Jury selection begins in Ahmaud Arbery federal hate crimes trial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jury selection begins in Ahmaud Arbery federal hate crimes trial
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Jury selection began Monday in the federal hate crimes trial for three White men already convicted on state charges of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black jogger, on Feb. 23, 2020, in Georgia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

First-ever prosecution in 1988 Iran massacre puts spotlight on regime
First-ever prosecution in 1988 Iran massacre puts spotlight on regime
Daily new U.S. COVID-19 cases declining in most states after Omicron peaks
Daily new U.S. COVID-19 cases declining in most states after Omicron peaks
Tensions rise in Haiti amid fears that outside groups could make play for power
Tensions rise in Haiti amid fears that outside groups could make play for power
Ottawa declares emergency over 'Freedom Convoy' protests against COVID-19 mandates
Ottawa declares emergency over 'Freedom Convoy' protests against COVID-19 mandates
Democrat Joe Manchin, Republican Lisa Murkowski endorse each other
Democrat Joe Manchin, Republican Lisa Murkowski endorse each other
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement