National history museum to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Georgetown University Law Center, on September 26, 2018, in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will posthumously receive the National Museum of American History's highest honor, museum officials announced Monday. Ginsburg will be recognized with a "Great Americans" medal on March 30 for her "groundbreaking commitment to gender equity and human rights," according to an update on the museum's events calendar. Advertisement

Ginsburg, a liberal justice known for challenging social norms and using her intellect to win consensus among her peers, died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer on Sept. 18, 2020, at age 87.

The medal is awarded by the museum -- a part of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C. -- for "lifetime contributions embodying American ideas and ideals," particularly honoring "individuals who have not only made a lasting impact in their fields, but whose philanthropic and humanitarian endeavors set them apart."

Ginsburg's children, Jane C. Ginsburg and James S. Ginsburg, will accept the medal on their mother's behalf during the virtual ceremony, officials said.

At the same time, a "significant selection" of artifacts representing Ginsburg's Supreme Court career will be donated to the national museum by her family and revealed for the first time.

The event, described as the capstone of Women's History Month at the museum, will also include video tributes to the late Justice, a short biographical film and remarks by benefactor David M. Rubenstein.

Last month, Ginsburg's personal library sold for nearly $2.4 million at an auction, including a copy of her 1957-58 Harvard Law Review book which fetched more than $100,000.

