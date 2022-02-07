Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 7, 2022 / 9:24 AM

Multiple Alberta clippers to dart through Midwest, Northeast

By Jessica Storm, Accuweather.com
Multiple Alberta clippers to dart through Midwest, Northeast
The Gateway Arch can barely be seen during a blinding snowstorm in St. Louis on Thursday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Rounds of quick-hitting snowstorms known as Alberta clippers will take aim at the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes and even the interior Northeast this week.

A clipper storm brought a couple of inches of snow to cities such as Grand Forks, N.D., as well as International Falls and Duluth, Minn., this past weekend. Snow piled up in the Arrowhead of Minnesota, with a foot of snow measured near Hovland and 10 inches in Grand Portage.

Advertisement

The next clipper AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring is anticipated to arrive Tuesday night and last through Thursday as it progresses eastward and brings snow to nearly a dozen states across the Midwest and Northeast.

The snow is forecast to be relatively light across the Northeast and mainly in the form of snow showers, but a general 1-3 inches could fall from northern Ohio to western New York, with areas east of the Great Lakes expecting even more. Lake-effect snow will result in higher totals to portions of northwestern Michigan.

RELATED Cross-country storm brings slew of impacts to storm-weary Northeast

"After the recent major winter storm with widespread and long-lasting impacts, these brief, lighter events to come can be thought of as a reprieve of sorts," said AccuWeather meteorologist La Troy Thornton, referring to the storm that covered an area of more than 2,000 miles last week.

Advertisement

While these clippers are not expected to produce major accumulations, each storm could disrupt travel across the region. Motorists are advised to plan extra time to get to their destinations and travel with an emergency kit in case of breakdowns or traffic delays, forecasters say.

"Fortunately, these clipper systems appear likely to stay well to the north of the areas that received significant icing," said Thornton.

RELATED Winter storm linked to at least 4 deaths, 17-hour backup on Texas interstate

The major cities along Interstate 95 likely won't receive any precipitation from this clipper.

"This has been a fairly active winter and a break from the constant big storms should help to ease the 'winter fatigue' that some folks might be feeling," he said.

The region still won't be out of the woods yet when it comes to wintry weather this week, as another clipper is expected to arrive by the weekend.

RELATED Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration in 17 counties due to ice storm

"The storm track seems to favor these fast-moving, less powerful systems," Thornton said.

Even though many highly populated areas in the Northeast won't receive snow, these storms are expected to drag temperatures down about 3 to 7 degrees Fahrenheit below average across the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and interior Northeast.

"As [these] fast-moving Alberta clippers race across the Great Lakes and New England this week, each passing storm will bring with it a reinforcing surge of cold air into the Upper Midwest and the Northeast with many locations remaining quite chilly this week," said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Michael LeSeney.

Advertisement

Scenes from the season's snow and ice

Rainfall and warmer weather brings a low fog to a snowy Central Park near the Bethesda Fountain and Terrace in New York City on February 3, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Frontier to buy Spirit Airlines for $2.9 billion, form 5th-largest U.S. carrier
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Frontier to buy Spirit Airlines for $2.9 billion, form 5th-largest U.S. carrier
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Frontier Airlines announced on Monday that it's buying low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines in a $3 billion deal that will create the nation's fifth-largest commercial airline.
Spotify CEO apologizes to employees, but says 'silencing' Joe Rogan not the answer
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Spotify CEO apologizes to employees, but says 'silencing' Joe Rogan not the answer
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Spotify's founder and CEO has apologized to company employees for the impact of the recent controversy involving podcaster Joe Rogan -- and said the music streaming service won't take any action to "silence" him.
CVS, Walgreens lift limits on rapid COVID-19 test purchases
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
CVS, Walgreens lift limits on rapid COVID-19 test purchases
There will no longer be a limit on how many over-the-counter rapid COVID-19 tests customers can buy at a time, the pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens say.
Texas push to remove LGBTQ books spotlights partisanship on school boards
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas push to remove LGBTQ books spotlights partisanship on school boards
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A Texas County's refusal to remove books from the kids' section of the library sparked a political fight. Now school board races have taken a partisan tone, and elections serve as a purity test for far-right politics.
Democrat Joe Manchin, Republican Lisa Murkowski endorse each other
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Democrat Joe Manchin, Republican Lisa Murkowski endorse each other
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski endorsed each other in their respective upcoming Senate races in a joint appearance on CNN Sunday.
Daily new U.S. COVID-19 cases declining in most states after Omicron peaks
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Daily new U.S. COVID-19 cases declining in most states after Omicron peaks
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. COVID-19 cases are on the decline in most states as of Sunday, while deaths continued to rise.
Sneaky Atlantic storm to take a swipe at Northeast
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Sneaky Atlantic storm to take a swipe at Northeast
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the progress of a sneaky southern storm that could brush portions of the mid-Atlantic with icy conditions and unleash another round of accumulating snowfall in New Englan
Thousands gather in Minneapolis to protest fatal police shooting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Thousands gather in Minneapolis to protest fatal police shooting
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Thousands gathered in freezing downtown Minneapolis Saturday to protest against the killing of Amir Locke, the 22-year-old Black man shot by police earlier this week.
Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper drops suit over memoir redactions
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper drops suit over memoir redactions
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A memoir from the former secretary of defense, Mark Esper, about his time in the Trump administration will move forward after a legal battle attempting to block him from publishing allegedly classified information.
One SEAL candidate dead, another hospitalized after "Hell Week"
U.S. News // 1 day ago
One SEAL candidate dead, another hospitalized after "Hell Week"
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- One Navy SEAL candidate died and another was hospitalized just a few hours after both sailors completed "Hell Week," the grueling milestone of early SEAL training, the Navy announced on Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia's Kamila Valieva stuns during figure skating team event
Russia's Kamila Valieva stuns during figure skating team event
Australian curler competes after testing positive
Australian curler competes after testing positive
Daily new U.S. COVID-19 cases declining in most states after Omicron peaks
Daily new U.S. COVID-19 cases declining in most states after Omicron peaks
China hasn't reported COVID-19 death in year with 'zero tolerance'
China hasn't reported COVID-19 death in year with 'zero tolerance'
Sneaky Atlantic storm to take a swipe at Northeast
Sneaky Atlantic storm to take a swipe at Northeast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement