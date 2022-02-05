Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 5, 2022 / 9:31 AM

Cross-country storm brings slew of impacts to storm-weary Northeast

By Allison Finch, AccuWeather, Accuweather.com
Rainfall and warmer weather brings a low fog to a snowy Central Park near the Bethesda Fountain and Terrace in New York City on February 3, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- An enormous winter storm that began late on Tuesday over the middle of the country brought its messy mix of snow, ice and rain to the Northeast on Friday, canceling flights and making for treacherous travel conditions, as it made its last gasp before pulling in another blast of Arctic air behind it.

More than 14 inches of snow were recorded across a vast area, stretching from Illinois to Maine. One of the highest snowfall totals came out of Webster, N.Y., located near Rochester along Lake Ontario, with a total of 21 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

Burlington, Vt., set a new daily snowfall record on Thursday with 6.5 inches of snow, breaking the 112-year-old record for Feb. 3, set back in 1910, of 6.2 inches. The city wound up with a total of 15 inches from the storm spanning Thursday and Friday.

Advertisement

Bangor, Maine, set a daily snowfall record on Friday. Bangor recorded 11.4 inches of snow which shattered the old daily record of 9.6 inches set in 1990. The city had not recorded a double-digit daily snowfall total in nearly 4 years, but has now recorded two in the past two weeks.

RELATED Winter storm linked to at least 4 deaths, 17-hour backup on Texas interstate

In the wake of the storm, snow coverage for the contiguous United States reached its highest point so far this winter. The storm spread snow from the southern Rockies to northern New England, resulting in 50.7% of the contiguous U.S. being covered in snow, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as of Friday.

As the temperatures in the atmosphere fluctuated from above freezing to below freezing, there were areas that received a mix of winter precipitation, like freezing rain and sleet.

As water droplets fall toward the ground, they encounter a layer of below-freezing air. This is what determines if there is sleet or freezing rain. If there is a thick layer of cold air above the ground, the raindrops freeze into balls of ice, known as sleet, before reaching the ground. In extreme cases, sleet can accumulate several inches, similar to snow.

RELATED Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration in 17 counties due to ice storm

The highest sleet totals were in New Philadelphia, Ohio, and Meddybemps, Maine, where 4.5 inches of sleet was measured Friday morning.

Advertisement

If there is a very thin layer of cold air above the ground, the water droplets do not have enough time to freeze before reaching the surface. Instead, the water droplets freeze after contact with the surface, glazing everything with a layer of ice.

The highest freezing rain reports came out of northeastern Pennsylvania with 0.80 of an inch measured in the town of Lake Ariel, just outside of Scranton. Right behind that was nearby Springbrook Corner, Pennsylvania, with a total of 0.78 of an inch of freezing rain.

RELATED Firefighters deliver baby in Jimmy John's parking lot during snowstorm

The weight of the ice on tree limbs and power lines is one of the chief reasons there were so many power outages.

By Friday afternoon, nearly 400,000 customers were without power, according to PowerOutage.us, but that figure dropped to about 200,000 Saturday morning. Tennessee accounted for more than one-quarter of the almost 400,000 outages Friday, most of which were reported in southwestern Tennessee, in and around Memphis. By Saturday morning, the number of power outages in Tennessee had dropped below 90,000.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to stay off roadways as slick conditions were expected to persist. "This storm is throwing everything at us," Hochul said. "It is literally a day full of freezing rain coming down."

Advertisement

Travel disruptions have plagued the United States this week due to the weather, with more than 1,000 flights into or out of U.S. airports canceled for Saturday. The majority of cancelations, about one-quarter, involved Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, with 195 originating and 230 incoming flights canceled as of 8:30 a.m., according to FlightAware.com.

The majority of flight cancellations came from American Airlines on Saturday morning, accounting for more than 650 flights.

AccuWeather forecasters warn colder air pouring into the Northeast in the wake of this winter storm will lead to persistent icy conditions on roads and sidewalks over the next several days.

Latest Headlines

Colorado church shooting kills 1 woman, injures 2 men
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Colorado church shooting kills 1 woman, injures 2 men
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A shooing at a church in Aurora, Colo., has left one woman dead and two men injured, police said.
Judge temporarily blocks Va. Gov. Youngkin's mask-optional order for schools
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Judge temporarily blocks Va. Gov. Youngkin's mask-optional order for schools
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A Virginia judge has temporarily blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin's mask-optional order in schools after seven school boards sued.
1 dead, 4 injured in hookah bar shooting near Virginia Tech
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
1 dead, 4 injured in hookah bar shooting near Virginia Tech
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A shooting overnight at a hookah bar near Virginia Tech university left one person dead and four others injured, police announced Saturday.
Kansas woman who led ISIS battalion denied bail
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Kansas woman who led ISIS battalion denied bail
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The former Kansas teacher who faces charges for leading an all-female ISIS battalion has been denied bail while awaiting trial.
Texas jury convicts Mexican gang members for 2010 murder of U.S. consulate employee
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Texas jury convicts Mexican gang members for 2010 murder of U.S. consulate employee
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Texas on Friday convicted two members of Barrio Azteca, a violent Mexican street gang, for the 2010 murders of a pregnant U.S. Consulate employee, her husband, and the husband of another emploee.
Biden urges COVID-19 booster shots as U.S. reaches 900,000 deaths
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden urges COVID-19 booster shots as U.S. reaches 900,000 deaths
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday urged Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots as the United States reached 900,000 coronavirus deaths.
Tennessee jury convicts 2018 Waffle House mass shooter
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Tennessee jury convicts 2018 Waffle House mass shooter
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A Tennessee jury has convicted Travis Reinking on all counts for the mass shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in 2018 after a week-long trial.
North Carolina Supreme Court rules gerrymandered congressional maps violate constitution
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
North Carolina Supreme Court rules gerrymandered congressional maps violate constitution
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled Friday that the new political maps drawn by Republicans last year violated the state's constitution.
Minneapolis officials say charges possible in police shooting of armed Black man
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Minneapolis officials say charges possible in police shooting of armed Black man
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Minnesota said Friday that criminal charges are possible for Minneapolis police officers after they shot and killed a Black man in his home while serving a search warrant related to a murder case.
Former VP Mike Pence: Trump 'wrong' on overturning election
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Former VP Mike Pence: Trump 'wrong' on overturning election
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized former President Donald Trump on Friday, saying he was "wrong" for suggesting he overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. economy shocks experts with 467K jobs in January; Biden hails 'historic' comeback
U.S. economy shocks experts with 467K jobs in January; Biden hails 'historic' comeback
Rescuers work to free boy trapped in Moroccan well for 3 days
Rescuers work to free boy trapped in Moroccan well for 3 days
Brooklyn rapper TDott Woo shot to death outside his home
Brooklyn rapper TDott Woo shot to death outside his home
Minneapolis officials say charges possible in police shooting of armed Black man
Minneapolis officials say charges possible in police shooting of armed Black man
Pentagon report: Lone suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. troops
Pentagon report: Lone suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. troops
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement