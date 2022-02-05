Advertisement
Feb. 5, 2022 / 2:23 PM

Texas shooting spree kills 4, injures 3; gunman dead, police say

By Sommer Brokaw

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A shooting spree in Corsicana, Texas, overnight killed four people including a child, and injured three people, before the gunman took his own life, police said Saturday.

Officers said the gunman was responsible for two homicides each, at two different scenes, along with injuring three people, WFAA-TV in Dallas and the Corsicana Daily Sun reported.

A 911 caller reported around midnight Friday that a suspect had allegedly killed his family, Corsicana Chief of Police Robert Johnson said in a statement to both media outlets.

Officers found a man and woman dead from gunshot wounds at the home, and two additional gunshot victims were taken by air ambulance to a Dallas-area trauma center.

Also, early on Saturday morning, the Navarro County Sheriff's Department responded to a separate location about 20 miles away, near the intersection of Garrity and Stroud streets in Frost. There they found the bodies of a man and child, both dead from gunshot wounds, and a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, who was transported to a Dallas-area trauma center.

Police said they found the suspect "critically injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head," after a pursuit of his vehicle, and he was transported to Navarro Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The release of the names of the deceased victims was pending notification of next of kin.

Police were investigating the incident.

