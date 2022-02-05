Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 5, 2022 / 10:48 AM

Colorado church shooting kills 1 woman, injures 2 men

By Sommer Brokaw

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A shooing at a church in Aurora, Colo., has left one woman dead and two men injured, police said.

The shooting occurred inside the Iglesia Faro Luz Church in Aurora on Friday night, according to the Aurora Police Department's statement on the incident and a video news briefing.

Advertisement

Upon responding to the scene, officers located a 36-year-old woman, 42-year-old man and a 40-year-old man, each with gunshot wounds, the statement said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The two men were taken to the hospital and were expected to survive. Another person was transported to the hospital for other medical reasons.

Release of the woman's name is pending positive identification and family notification.

The triple shooting occurred during an event at the church where approximately 15-20 people were in attendance, according to the police statement.

"We do know right now that there is some sort of relationship between the suspect and one of the victims," Agent Matthew Longshore, a police spokesperson, told reporters during the briefing. "It wasn't just a random shooting."

The police department has not released the exact nature of the relationship at this point.

Advertisement

Major crimes unit investigators were on scene interviewing witnesses, collecting surveillance video and looking for shell cases, Longshore told reporters.

Officers have been working to identify suspect and make an arrest, he added.

Read More

1 dead, 4 injured in hookah bar shooting near Virginia Tech Tennessee jury convicts 2018 Waffle House mass shooter Minneapolis officials say charges possible in police shooting of armed Black man Gregory McMichael withdraws hate crimes guilty plea in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Latest Headlines

Judge temporarily blocks Va. Gov. Youngkin's mask-optional order for schools
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Judge temporarily blocks Va. Gov. Youngkin's mask-optional order for schools
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A Virginia judge has temporarily blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin's mask-optional order in schools after seven school boards sued.
Cross-country storm brings slew of impacts to storm-weary Northeast
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Cross-country storm brings slew of impacts to storm-weary Northeast
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- More than 14 inches of snow were recorded across a vast area, stretching from Illinois to Maine.
1 dead, 4 injured in hookah bar shooting near Virginia Tech
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
1 dead, 4 injured in hookah bar shooting near Virginia Tech
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A shooting overnight at a hookah bar near Virginia Tech university left one person dead and four others injured, police announced Saturday.
Kansas woman who led ISIS battalion denied bail
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Kansas woman who led ISIS battalion denied bail
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The former Kansas teacher who faces charges for leading an all-female ISIS battalion has been denied bail while awaiting trial.
Texas jury convicts Mexican gang members for 2010 murder of U.S. consulate employee
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Texas jury convicts Mexican gang members for 2010 murder of U.S. consulate employee
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Texas on Friday convicted two members of Barrio Azteca, a violent Mexican street gang, for the 2010 murders of a pregnant U.S. Consulate employee, her husband, and the husband of another emploee.
Biden urges COVID-19 booster shots as U.S. reaches 900,000 deaths
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden urges COVID-19 booster shots as U.S. reaches 900,000 deaths
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday urged Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots as the United States reached 900,000 coronavirus deaths.
Tennessee jury convicts 2018 Waffle House mass shooter
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Tennessee jury convicts 2018 Waffle House mass shooter
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A Tennessee jury has convicted Travis Reinking on all counts for the mass shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in 2018 after a week-long trial.
North Carolina Supreme Court rules gerrymandered congressional maps violate constitution
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
North Carolina Supreme Court rules gerrymandered congressional maps violate constitution
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled Friday that the new political maps drawn by Republicans last year violated the state's constitution.
Minneapolis officials say charges possible in police shooting of armed Black man
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Minneapolis officials say charges possible in police shooting of armed Black man
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Minnesota said Friday that criminal charges are possible for Minneapolis police officers after they shot and killed a Black man in his home while serving a search warrant related to a murder case.
Former VP Mike Pence: Trump 'wrong' on overturning election
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Former VP Mike Pence: Trump 'wrong' on overturning election
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized former President Donald Trump on Friday, saying he was "wrong" for suggesting he overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. economy shocks experts with 467K jobs in January; Biden hails 'historic' comeback
U.S. economy shocks experts with 467K jobs in January; Biden hails 'historic' comeback
Rescuers work to free boy trapped in Moroccan well for 3 days
Rescuers work to free boy trapped in Moroccan well for 3 days
Brooklyn rapper TDott Woo shot to death outside his home
Brooklyn rapper TDott Woo shot to death outside his home
Minneapolis officials say charges possible in police shooting of armed Black man
Minneapolis officials say charges possible in police shooting of armed Black man
Pentagon report: Lone suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. troops
Pentagon report: Lone suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. troops
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement