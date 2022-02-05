Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 5, 2022 / 9:04 AM

1 dead, 4 injured in hookah bar shooting near Virginia Tech

By Danielle Haynes
The late Friday shooting took place at a hookah bar near the campus of Virginia Tech university in Blacksburg, Va. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A shooting overnight at a hookah bar near Virginia Tech university left one person dead and four others injured, police announced Saturday.

Gunfire erupted just before midnight Friday at the Melody Hookah Found in Blacksburg.

The Blacksburg Police Department said one person died and four others were transported to area hospitals. One of the injured was a student at the school, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said.

"Events like this are difficult and unsettling to all of us. Please care for yourself and seek assistance if you need it," Sands said in a statement. "Our community is strong, and our strength is derived from our genuine care and concern for one another."

Police said the extent of the injuries was unknown.

The school was placed into lockdown until about 3:15 a.m.

Virginia Tech -- formally Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University -- was the site of the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. In 2007, an undergraduate student opened fire in multiple buildings, killing 32 people and injuring more than a dozen others.

Latest Headlines

Kansas woman who led ISIS battalion denied bail
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Kansas woman who led ISIS battalion denied bail
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The former Kansas teacher who faces charges for leading an all-female ISIS battalion has been denied bail while awaiting trial.
Texas jury convicts Mexican gang members for 2010 murder of U.S. consulate employee
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Texas jury convicts Mexican gang members for 2010 murder of U.S. consulate employee
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Texas on Friday convicted two members of Barrio Azteca, a violent Mexican street gang, for the 2010 murders of a pregnant U.S. Consulate employee, her husband, and the husband of another emploee.
Biden urges COVID-19 booster shots as U.S. reaches 900,000 deaths
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden urges COVID-19 booster shots as U.S. reaches 900,000 deaths
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday urged Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots as the United States reached 900,000 coronavirus deaths.
Tennessee jury convicts 2018 Waffle House mass shooter
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Tennessee jury convicts 2018 Waffle House mass shooter
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A Tennessee jury has convicted Travis Reinking on all counts for the mass shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in 2018 after a week-long trial.
North Carolina Supreme Court rules gerrymandered congressional maps violate constitution
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
North Carolina Supreme Court rules gerrymandered congressional maps violate constitution
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled Friday that the new political maps drawn by Republicans last year violated the state's constitution.
Minneapolis officials say charges possible in police shooting of armed Black man
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Minneapolis officials say charges possible in police shooting of armed Black man
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Minnesota said Friday that criminal charges are possible for Minneapolis police officers after they shot and killed a Black man in his home while serving a search warrant related to a murder case.
Former VP Mike Pence: Trump 'wrong' on overturning election
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Former VP Mike Pence: Trump 'wrong' on overturning election
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized former President Donald Trump on Friday, saying he was "wrong" for suggesting he overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
CDC extends use of Title 42 to expel migrants due to COVID-19
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
CDC extends use of Title 42 to expel migrants due to COVID-19
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has decided to maintain a Trump-era policy to expel migrants entering the United States to limit the spread of COVID-19 after a review of the practice.
Pentagon report: Lone suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. troops
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Pentagon report: Lone suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. troops
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. military Friday said a lone suicide bomber was responsible for the Kabul airport blast that killed 13 U.S. troops and more than 150 Afghans in the U.S. effort to evacuate people from Afghanistan.
Michael Avenatti guilty of fraud in Stormy Daniels case
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Michael Avenatti guilty of fraud in Stormy Daniels case
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Manhattan found lawyer Michael Avenatti guilty of cheating his former client, Stormy Daniels, out of nearly $300,000 on Friday.
