Feb. 5, 2022 / 8:58 PM

One SEAL candidate dead, another hospitalized after "Hell Week"

By Calley Hair
Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) students battle through the surf during their last day of Hell Week at Naval Special Warfare Center in Coronado, Calif., in 2008. One SEAL trainee died and another was hospitalized Friday just a few hours after completing the week. File Photo by Michelle Kapica/USN | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- One Navy SEAL candidate died and another was hospitalized just a few hours after both sailors completed "Hell Week," the grueling milestone of early SEAL training, the Navy announced on Saturday.

A release from the Naval Special Warfare Command stated that one candidate died at Sharp Coronado Hospital in Coronado, Calif., on Friday. The other is in stable condition at Naval Medical Center San Diego.

"Both sailors were not actively training when they reported symptoms and were transported to receive emergency care," the release stated. "The cause of the candidate's death is currently unknown and is under investigation."

The name of the deceased sailor is being withheld for 24 hours while the agency notifies his next-of-kin.

The Navy SEALS website calls Hell Week "the defining event" of training. It consists of brutally difficult operations in cold, wet environments with candidates getting fewer than four hours of sleep. Only around a quarter of trainees make it through the week, producing around 250 new SEALS each year.

"Hell Week tests physical endurance, mental toughness, pain and cold tolerance, teamwork, attitude, and your ability to perform work under high physical and mental stress, and sleep deprivation. Above all, it tests determination and desire," the website states.

Fatalities during the training aren't unheard of -- 21-year-old James Derek Lovelace drowned in a pool in 2016 during an incident later ruled by the Navy as an accident.

He was the fifth trainee in four months to lose consciousness during the exercise, NBC News reported at the time.

