Winter storm linked to at least 4 deaths, 17-hour backup on Texas interstate

The Gateway Arch can barely be seen during a blinding snowstorm in St. Louis on Thursday. The massive winter storm covering a wide swath of the United States started early on Wednesday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- At least four people have died in accidents related to a massive winter storm that continued to disrupt travel and power Friday. A 12-year-old Broken Arrow, Okla., boy was killed in a hit and run Thursday as he sledded into a roadway, NBC News reported. Advertisement

Also on Thursday in Oklahoma, truck driver Samuel D. Jim, 31, of Jacksonville, N.C., died in a crash in an icy stretch of I-35 in Carter County.

Two people were killed in New Mexico in weather-related crashes, KOAT-TV reported.

In Cedar Crest, the sheriff's office responded to a crash that killed one person and injured another after the vehicle they were in rolled and fell nearly 100 feet down a mountain.

And in Bernalillo County, New Mexico one person died in a weather-related accident along Sandia Crest Road in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, just east of Albuquerque.

Thursday night the storm caused a 17-hour backup on Interstate 10 in Kerr County, Texas.

"At 6:15 (p.m.) it started slowing way down," Carol Buettner, who was on her way to work as a nurse, told weather.com in an interview Friday morning.

"At 8:50 (p.m.) I saw the sign that said I was 1 mile from the next exit, which is a back road that I can take ... and (traffic) came to a dead stop 0.3 miles from that exit. And then I was boxed in. I had semis all around me. One on the shoulder, one on the front, one to the other side and two in the back of me."

Nearly half an inch of freezing rain was reported in parts of New York's Hudson Valley, according to weather.com.

More than 4,700 flights were canceled as of mid-afternoon Friday.

Friday afternoon power was out for more than 133,000 customers in Tennessee, 76,133 in Ohio and 66,660 in New York state, according to poweroutage.us.