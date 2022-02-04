Senate, House bills would change Taiwan's D.C. representative office name

1/3

Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., pictured during a hearing in May 2021, is a co-sponsor of the bipartisan senate bill introduced Friday to change the name of Taiwan's representative office in D.C. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Bipartisan bills were introduced in the Senate and the House Friday to change the official name of Taiwan's representative office in Washington D.C. The Taiwan Representative Office Act would change the name from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office to just the "Taiwan Representative Office." Advertisement

U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Bob Menendez, D-N.J., introduced the bipartisan, bill in the senate. U.S. House sponsors of the bill are Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah and Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H.

"Taiwan is an indispensable partner of the United States and an exemplary beacon of democracy in the Indo-Pacific region," Rubio said in a press release statement.

"I can think of no better way to recognize Taiwan's contributions to global stability than by renaming their office in Washington, D.C., the seat of American democracy, to better reflect its actual purpose," Rubio said.

In the statement Rubio said the United States must make clear that despite all efforts by China to "intimidate and coerce" Taiwan, hostile powers have no right to claim sovereignty over democratic countries.

In the Friday press release, Menendez said, "At a time of unprecedented international tension and as Beijing continues to seek to bully and coerce Taiwan, this important bill demonstrates the United States' critical support for the people of Taiwan."

Additionally, it seeks to highlight "Taiwan's right, consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act, to determine its own future and to be able to enjoy greater respect and diplomatic space as a member of the international community," Menendez said.

"As China continues to bully and intimidate Taiwan, this bipartisan legislation to properly recognize their de facto embassy demonstrates our continued support for the sovereignty of our democratic ally, Taiwan," Pappas said in a press statement.

Curtis also noted in the press release that "it is long overdue to correctly recognize the de facto embassy of our longtime friend and ally, Taiwan, as the Taiwan Representative Office."

China has a longstanding claim that Taiwan is a part of China, but the island nation off China's coast has had a separate democratic government for decades.

Chinese warplanes have routinely flown near Taiwan, and China's air force staged the largest incursion into Taiwan's air defense zone yet just last month.