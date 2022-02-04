Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 4, 2022 / 2:52 PM

Senate, House bills would change Taiwan's D.C. representative office name

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
Senate, House bills would change Taiwan's D.C. representative office name
Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., pictured during a hearing in May 2021, is a co-sponsor of the bipartisan senate bill introduced Friday to change the name of Taiwan's representative office in D.C. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Bipartisan bills were introduced in the Senate and the House Friday to change the official name of Taiwan's representative office in Washington D.C.

The Taiwan Representative Office Act would change the name from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office to just the "Taiwan Representative Office."

Advertisement

U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Bob Menendez, D-N.J., introduced the bipartisan, bill in the senate. U.S. House sponsors of the bill are Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah and Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H.

"Taiwan is an indispensable partner of the United States and an exemplary beacon of democracy in the Indo-Pacific region," Rubio said in a press release statement.

RELATED Taiwan's athletes will march in Olympics Opening Ceremony after name dispute with China

"I can think of no better way to recognize Taiwan's contributions to global stability than by renaming their office in Washington, D.C., the seat of American democracy, to better reflect its actual purpose," Rubio said.

In the statement Rubio said the United States must make clear that despite all efforts by China to "intimidate and coerce" Taiwan, hostile powers have no right to claim sovereignty over democratic countries.

In the Friday press release, Menendez said, "At a time of unprecedented international tension and as Beijing continues to seek to bully and coerce Taiwan, this important bill demonstrates the United States' critical support for the people of Taiwan."

Advertisement
RELATED China sends 39 warplanes near Taiwan in largest flyby in months

Additionally, it seeks to highlight "Taiwan's right, consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act, to determine its own future and to be able to enjoy greater respect and diplomatic space as a member of the international community," Menendez said.

"As China continues to bully and intimidate Taiwan, this bipartisan legislation to properly recognize their de facto embassy demonstrates our continued support for the sovereignty of our democratic ally, Taiwan," Pappas said in a press statement.

Curtis also noted in the press release that "it is long overdue to correctly recognize the de facto embassy of our longtime friend and ally, Taiwan, as the Taiwan Representative Office."

RELATED Another Taiwanese fighter jet crashes into sea after leaving for training mission

China has a longstanding claim that Taiwan is a part of China, but the island nation off China's coast has had a separate democratic government for decades.

Chinese warplanes have routinely flown near Taiwan, and China's air force staged the largest incursion into Taiwan's air defense zone yet just last month.

Latest Headlines

Ford announces public-private partnership for its Michigan Central campus
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Ford announces public-private partnership for its Michigan Central campus
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co. said Friday it will sign a public-private partnership with the state of Michigan and the city of Detroit at a 30-acre campus centered on the redeveloped historic Michigan Central Station.
RNC censures Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger for Jan. 6 committee participation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
RNC censures Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger for Jan. 6 committee participation
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Republican National Committee on Friday approved a resolution censuring Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., for their participation on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.
Minneapolis officials say charges possible in police shooting of armed Black man
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Minneapolis officials say charges possible in police shooting of armed Black man
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Minnesota said Friday that criminal charges are possible for Minneapolis police officers after they shot and killed a Black man in his home while serving a search warrant related to a murder case.
Store chain Kohl's rejects possible takeover offers as inadequate
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Store chain Kohl's rejects possible takeover offers as inadequate
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Department store chain Kohl's said on Friday that it's rebuffed efforts by other groups to acquire the company because the offers -- which were for several billion dollars -- don't reflect the true value of the chain.
U.S. economy shocks experts with 467K jobs in January; Biden hails 'historic' comeback
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. economy shocks experts with 467K jobs in January; Biden hails 'historic' comeback
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added close to a half-million jobs during January -- a surprising surge in a national workforce that was expected to show only modest growth due to the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
Brooklyn rapper TDott Woo shot to death outside his home
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Brooklyn rapper TDott Woo shot to death outside his home
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Brooklyn rapper TDott Woo was shot and killed outside his home Tuesday.
Gregory McMichael withdraws hate crimes guilty plea in Ahmaud Arbery killing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gregory McMichael withdraws hate crimes guilty plea in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Gregory McMichael has withdrawn his intention to plead guilty to federal hate crime charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.
Southwest to resume alcohol sales after 2-year ban to curb unruly passengers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Southwest to resume alcohol sales after 2-year ban to curb unruly passengers
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- For the first time in almost two years, Southwest Airlines says it will again begin selling alcohol on most flights after the sale of spirits was curbed after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and unruly behavior.
CDC investigating Listeria outbreak in packaged Dole brand salads tied to 2 deaths
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
CDC investigating Listeria outbreak in packaged Dole brand salads tied to 2 deaths
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a Listeria outbreak connected to Dole packaged salads that has been linked to two deaths and 17 illnesses.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration in 17 counties due to ice storm
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration in 17 counties due to ice storm
Ice plagued a large swath of the United States Thursday evening as the multi-faced storm continued its trek, contributing to power outages and life-threatening travel conditions across the nation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mississippi becomes 37th state to legalize medical marijuana
Mississippi becomes 37th state to legalize medical marijuana
Canadian PM Trudeau rules out military intervention, negotiation with protesters
Canadian PM Trudeau rules out military intervention, negotiation with protesters
Rotterdam to dismantle historic bridge to accommodate Jeff Bezos' yacht
Rotterdam to dismantle historic bridge to accommodate Jeff Bezos' yacht
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration in 17 counties due to ice storm
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration in 17 counties due to ice storm
Brooklyn rapper TDott Woo shot to death outside his home
Brooklyn rapper TDott Woo shot to death outside his home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement