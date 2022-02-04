Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 4, 2022 / 1:36 AM

U.S. sanctions NGO for funding Indonesian terrorist group

By Darryl Coote
U.S. sanctions NGO for funding Indonesian terrorist group
The Treasury under Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday sanctioned World Human Care for funding Majelis Mujahidin Indonesia, which the United States designated in 2017. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has targeted a non-governmental organization with sanctions on accusations of providing support to an Indonesia-based terrorist organization.

The Treasury sanctioned the World Human Care on Thursday, stating the NGO was founded by the U.S. designated terrorist group Majelis Mujahidin Indonesia to support its extremists activities in Syria under the guise of humanitarian work.

Advertisement

"The United States is taking this action to expose and disrupt MMI's deceptive efforts to use a purported 'humanitarian organization' for illicit purposes as a front for collecting and transferring funds," Brian E. Nelson, under secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said in a statement.

The sanctions imposed against World Human Care freeze all of its property and interests in property while barring U.S. citizens from doing business with the entity. The move also arms the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control to punish those who knowingly conduct transactions on its behalf.

RELATED On eve of Beijing Olympics, U.S. blacklists Belarus officials over repression of athletes

World Human Care has been accused by the Biden administration of being used as a front company to raise funds to support the MMI.

The Treasury said the NGO hosts events near Indonesia's capital of Jakarta to raise funds to be transferred to al-Qaeda-linked terrorists. As proof, the federal department said World Human Care advertised on its website for money to be sent to a bank account tied to an MMI official.

Advertisement

In early 2016, World Human Care also sent money to Syria for humanitarian assistance as well as for weapons and fighters, including to an unnamed Southeast Asian foreign terrorist, the Treasury said.

RELATED U.N. chief: North Korea broke moratorium on long-range missile launches

"While World Human Care has engaged in some legitimate humanitarian activities, the main objective of the organization was to serve as a cover to raise funds for MMI sympathizers in Syria," the Treasury said.

The MMI was designated by the U.S. State Department on June 12, 2017, in connection to acts of terrorism that threatened the United States.

"The vast majority of humanitarian aid providers are legitimate and often heroic organizations providing essential, life-saving humanitarian assistance in Syria and elsewhere," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. "Unfortunately, World Human Care's actions are deplorable not only for their support for terrorist organizations but also because they undermine the work and reputation of genuine humanitarian aid providers worldwide."

RELATED U.S. warns of heightened businesses risks in Myanmar

Latest Headlines

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signs transgender athlete ban
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signs transgender athlete ban
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday signed a law banning transgender athletes from playing on school sports teams that match their gender identity.
On eve of Beijing Olympics, U.S. blacklists Belarus officials over repression of athletes
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
On eve of Beijing Olympics, U.S. blacklists Belarus officials over repression of athletes
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Ahead of the Olympics kicking off in Beijing on Friday, the Biden administration leveled visa restrictions against several Belarusian nationals over the country's repression of athletes abroad.
Mississippi becomes 37th state to legalize medical marijuana
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mississippi becomes 37th state to legalize medical marijuana
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill legalizing the use of medical marijuana, making it the 37th state to allow patients access to the oft-debated medicine.
Former Human Rights Campaign president files lawsuit alleging racial bias
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former Human Rights Campaign president files lawsuit alleging racial bias
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Former Human Rights Campaign President Alonso David sued the nation's largest LGBTQ advocacy group, alleging it has a "racist, biased culture" and fired and underpaid him because he is Black.
Nancy Pelosi denounces China's human rights on eve of Olympics
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Nancy Pelosi denounces China's human rights on eve of Olympics
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took aim at China in front of a congressional commission Thursday, criticizing the Olympic host country for conducting decades of "gross human rights violations."
Ex-team employees, Congress pressure NFL to release Washington harassment report
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ex-team employees, Congress pressure NFL to release Washington harassment report
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Former employees of Washington's NFL team pressured Commissioner Roger Goodell in front of Congress to release a report delving into the team's hostile workplace culture, including allegations of sexual harassment.
Widespread U.S. winter storm disrupts travel and power
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Widespread U.S. winter storm disrupts travel and power
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Major disruptions due to a severe winter storm Thursday canceled thousands of flights and knocked out power to customers in Tennessee and Texas.
Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership to $139
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership to $139
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Amazon said it will increase the price of its annual Prime membership from to $139 from $119 beginning Feb. 18 for new members and March 25 for existing members.
Ex-police officer in Puerto Rico sentenced to 30 years for helping drug gang
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ex-police officer in Puerto Rico sentenced to 30 years for helping drug gang
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a former Puerto Rican police officer to 30 years in prison for assisting a trafficking operation that distributed drugs out of a Bronx daycare.
Nasdaq falls 3.7% after poor Meta earnings report
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Nasdaq falls 3.7% after poor Meta earnings report
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 3.74% on Thursday as poor fourth-quarter earnings from Facebook parent, Meta, dragged tech stocks lower.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Threats from QAnon conspiracists force butterfly sanctuary to close
Threats from QAnon conspiracists force butterfly sanctuary to close
Canadian PM Trudeau rules out military intervention, negotiation with protesters
Canadian PM Trudeau rules out military intervention, negotiation with protesters
Ukraine crisis: Russia says Biden's move to send troops is proof of U.S. aggression
Ukraine crisis: Russia says Biden's move to send troops is proof of U.S. aggression
Biden says U.S. raid in Syria killed 'horrible' ISIS leader with 'signature precision'
Biden says U.S. raid in Syria killed 'horrible' ISIS leader with 'signature precision'
Biden on gun violence: 'The answer is not to defund the police'
Biden on gun violence: 'The answer is not to defund the police'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement