Feb. 4, 2022 / 11:49 AM

Brooklyn rapper TDott Woo shot to death outside his home

By Doug Cunningham
1/2
Brooklyn rapper TDott Woo shot to death outside his home
Rapper TDott Woo, real name Tahjay Dobson, was killed in a shooting Tuesday in Brooklyn. Photo courtesy TDott Woo/Instagram

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Brooklyn rapper TDott Woo was shot and killed outside his home Tuesday.

The 22-year-old rapper, real name Tahjay Dobson, was shot in the head on Avenue L in the Canarsie residential area in Brooklyn, according to police.

Dobson had signed a record deal with Million Dollar Records hours before he was killed, according to ABC News.

RELATED Four charged in the fatal shooting of rapper Pop Smoke

Dobson was known for his dancing as well as his rapping and considered a rising star.

He was friends with the late rapper Pop Smoke, who was killed in a home invasion in January 2020.

The NYPD is investigating Dobson's murder but so far no suspects have been arrested.

RELATED Authorities arrest suspects in shooting death of rapper Young Dolph

Several rappers have been killed over the past few years, including Young Dolph, Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, King Von, Mo3 and Drakeo The Ruler.

9:31

RELATED Rapper Lil Marlo shot and killed in Atlanta

