Feb. 4, 2022 / 1:08 PM

Minneapolis officials say charges possible in police shooting of armed Black man

By Clyde Hughes

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Minnesota said Friday that criminal charges are possible for Minneapolis police officers after they shot and killed a Black man in his home this week while serving a no-knock search warrant related to a murder case.

Several officers served the warrant on Wednesday and raided the home of Amir Locke. Body camera footage shows the officers enter Locke's home and shout at him as he lay on the couch.

In the video, the officers are heard shouting for Locke to show his hands. Moments later, he produced what looked like a handgun, and was shot multiple times.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday that he and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison are reviewing the shooting.

Minneapolis Police Department officer Mark Hanneman is the one accused of shooting Locke.

"This follows the previous constructive partnerships in the successful prosecutions of Derek Chauvin and Kimberly Potter in recent police shooting cases," Freeman's office said, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Chauvin, who killed George Floyd in 2020, is serving a 22 1⁄2-year sentence and Potter is awaiting sentencing for the death of Daunte Wright last April in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.

Minneapolis' Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman said that Locke was not named in the original search warrant, and said it's "unclear" if he was connected to the murder case the officers were investigating.

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus has called for an independent investigation. Caucus Chairman Bryan Strawser said all citizens have the right to feel secure in their homes without unreasonable searches and seizures.

