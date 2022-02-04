Store chain Kohl's rejects possible takeover offers as inadequate

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Department store chain Kohl's said on Friday that it's rebuffed efforts by other groups to acquire the company because the offers -- which were for several billion dollars -- don't reflect the true value of the chain.
Kohl's said last month that it had received letters that expressed interest in acquiring the company. Friday, it said that a full evaluation determined that the offers "do not adequately reflect the company's value in light of its future growth and cash flow generation."