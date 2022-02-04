CDC investigating Listeria outbreak in packaged Dole brand salads tied to 2 deaths

Dole said it had also temporarily stopped all operations at two facilities in North Carolina and Arizona to conduct an extensive cleaning and sanitation protocol. File Photo by YK/Shutterstock

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a Listeria outbreak connected to Dole packaged salads that has been linked to two deaths and 17 illnesses. The CDC said 13 of the 17 people who fell ill across 13 states needed hospitalization. The recalls of the packaged salads started in December with the "best if used by" dates from Nov. 30, 2021, through Jan. 9.

The agency said the salads were sold under multiple brand names, including Ahold, Dole, HEB, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature's Promise, President's, Choice and Simply Nature.

"Products include mixed greens, garden salads, Caesar kits and many other types of salads in bags or clamshells," the CDC said in a statement. "Investigators found the outbreak strain of Listeria in packaged salads produced by Dole."

The CDC suggested that customers throw away the package or return them to where they were originally bought.

In a message on the Food and Drug Administration website, Dole Fresh Vegetables said the recall was "precautionary" for packaged salads processed at its facilities in Bessemer City, N.C., and Yuma, Ariz.

Dole said it had also temporarily stopped all operations at both facilities to conduct an extensive cleaning and sanitation protocol.

