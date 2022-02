1/2

Pedestrians struggle to step through accumulated snow on 1st Avenue as a Nor'easter with blizzard-like conditions hits the east coast in New York City on Saturday. Another winter storm Thursday into Friday is impacting a wide swath from Tennessee to New York. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Major disruptions due to a severe winter storm Thursday canceled thousands of flights and knocked out power to customers in Tennessee and Texas. At least 5,800 flights were canceled by mid-afternoon Thursday, according to FlightAware. Advertisement

Thursday afternoon nearly 124,000 customers were also without power in Tennessee. In Texas 60,000 had lost power.

The National Weather Service said widespread heavy snow and freezing rain is forecast into Friday morning. The weather service said freezing rain and flash floods are possible across portions of the south.

The storm is impacting a wide swath of the country, from North Texas to New York.

Cities in Illinois and Michigan had a foot of snow in the storm's first wave. Parts of Indiana expected up to 18 inches of snow.

In Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned of treacherous roads and possible power outages. This storm is coming roughly one year after the Texas power grid collapsed during a cold snap.

"Either ice on power lines ... could cause a power line to go down, or it could be ice on trees that causes a tree to fall on power lines," Abbott said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a weather state of emergency. It closed state office buildings Thursday. The governor also issued an executive order intended to protect Kentucky residents from price gouging during the emergency.

Our national forecast chart paints the picture of the very active weather day ahead. Widespread heavy snow and freezing rain is forecast from New England to Texas. In addition, there is the risk for flash flooding as well as severe weather across portions of the South. pic.twitter.com/dnqRQwwNlC— NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 3, 2022