A job seeker reads an employment guide as he waits in line for the Metro D.C. Diversity Job Fair at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. on August 31, 2010. The Labor Department said first-time unemployment claims dropped last week. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Some 238,000 U.S. residents filed initial unemployment claims last week, 23,000 fewer than the week before, according to a new report from the Labor Department on Thursday. The seasonally-adjusted total showed a drop in jobless claims for the second straight week after filings leaped to 290,000 by mid-January. Unemployment claims had dropped to 188,000 in December. Advertisement

First-time jobless claims for the week ending Jan. 22 were revised up 1,000 from 260,000.

The four-week moving for initial filings reached 255,000 for the week ending Jan. 29, an increase of 7,750.

Actual claims, not adjusted for the season, came in at 257,002 last week, a drop of 11,728, or 4.4% from the previous week. The seasonal factors had anticipated an increase of 11,183 or 4.2% from the previous week.

The total number of those filing unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Jan. 22 was a seasonally-adjusted 1.628 million, according to the report, a decrease of 44,000 from the previous week's revised total.

The four-week moving average for total claims fell to 1.619 million its lowest average since Aug. 4, 1973.